Meet the Top Minds Shaping the Future of Ethereum Scaling, Decentralized Finance, and Blockchain Technology at Bangkok’s Hack Seasons Conference

In Brief The Hack Seasons Conference Bangkok will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including zkSync’s Alex Glukhowski, Offchain Labs’ Ed Felten, Celestia’s Nick White, Binance Thailand’s Nirun Fuwattananukul, 1inch’s Sergej Kunz, and many others.

The upcoming Hack Seasons Conference in Bangkok is set to feature an impressive lineup of speakers, each contributing their unique perspectives and expertise to the event.

Among the notable figures are Alex Glukhowski, Co-founder & CEO of zkSync, a leader in Ethereum scaling solutions, and Ed Felten, Chief Scientist & Co-founder of Offchain Labs, who has deep expertise in optimizing smart contract execution.

Joining this esteemed group are industry leaders such as Nick White, COO of Celestia, whose work in modular blockchain design is revolutionizing decentralization, and Nirun Fuwattananukul, CEO of Binance Thailand, representing one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges.

Other distinguished speakers sharing their insights include Sergej Kunz, Co-founder of 1inch, and Mike Silagadze, CEO of Ether.fi, who are both driving innovation in decentralized finance and Ethereum staking.

Let’s take a look at some of the conference’s top speakers.

Alex Glukhowski, Co-founder & CEO of zkSync

With more than 15 years of engineering and startup experience, Alex is a software architect. In addition to being the co-founder and CEO of Matter Labs, he is a co-inventor of zkSync. He oversees a bright group at Matter Labs that uses zero-knowledge proofs to solve blockchain scaling issues. Alex is passionate about leveraging technology to promote decentralization, self-ownership, and individual liberty.

Ed Felten, Chief Scientist & Co-founder of Offchain Labs

Ed Felten is a professor emeritus of computer science and public affairs at Princeton University and co-founder and chief scientist of Offchain Labs, the company that created the Arbitrum. He is presently a member of the U.S. Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board and was the Deputy U.S. Chief Technology Officer at the White House. In addition to being a Fellow of the ACM, he is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the National Academy of Engineering.

Sergej Kunz, Co-founder of 1inch

Meet Sergej Kunz, co-founder of 1inch Network. A self-taught programmer from age 13, Sergej’s career spanned roles in development and cybersecurity with clients like Bosch and Porsche. After exploring crypto in 2012, he launched a YouTube channel for live smart contract audits, where he met his future co-founder, Anton Bukov.

In 2019, the duo built a DEX aggregator at a hackathon, which became 1inch, optimizing crypto trades across exchanges for the best rates. Sergej sees DeFi as a space ripe with opportunities for ambitious innovators to create the next tech giants.

Eunice Giarta, Co-founder & COO of Monad

Eunice is an accomplished tech and product leader with extensive experience in both fintech and traditional finance. She has led product teams in high-impact areas, including enterprise trading systems at Broadway Technology and the payments and licensing infrastructure team at Shutterstock, driving innovation and efficiency in each role.

With a computer science degree from MIT, Eunice also has a strong foundation in quantitative finance from her time in trading at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where she developed a deep understanding of financial markets and technology. Her diverse expertise uniquely positions her at the intersection of finance and cutting-edge technology.

Among other speakers are Nick White, COO of Celestia, known for pioneering modular blockchain technology, and Mike Silagadze, CEO of Ether.fi, who is transforming Ethereum staking infrastructure. Also speaking is Charlie Hu, Co-founder of Bitlayer Labs, an innovator in the layer-2 blockchain space.

Attendees will gain insights from Igor Pugachevsky, Co-founder of Blum, and Mark Rydon, Co-founder of Aethir Cloud, whose work in cloud solutions is revolutionizing the gaming and AI sectors. Joining them is Yoann Turpin, Co-founder of Wintermute, a leader in algorithmic trading firm, and Alena, Ecosystem Lead at TON Blockchain, who brings expertise in blockchain ecosystem growth.

Other distinguished speakers include Alicia Kao, Managing Director at KuCoin, Ciara Sun, Founder and Managing Partner of C^2 Ventures; and Victor Yu, Co-founder & COO of Carv, all of whom are driving the future of crypto exchanges, venture investments, and decentralized networks.

The conference will also feature Ron Bodkin, Founder and CEO of Theoriq AI, Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI Network, Yannik Shrade, Co-founder and CEO of Arcium, and Nenter Chow, Head of Portfolio Strategy & Venture Investments at Animoca Ventures. Rounding out the lineup are James Ross Croyle, CEO of MetaHub Finance, and Tom Trowbridge, Co-founder of Fluence Project, both contributing their forward-thinking visions for the future of decentralized finance and Web3.

…but that’s not all! Expect even more founders, investors, developers, and industry pioneers to join us at the Hack Seasons Conference in Bangkok for an unforgettable day of insights and networking.

Don’t miss out on connecting with these trailblazers and learning about the latest in blockchain and decentralized technologies!

