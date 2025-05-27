Mawari To Redefine VTuber-Fan Engagement With vTubeXR Launch, Announces Partnerships With Japan’s Leading VTuber Agencies

In Brief Mawari has launched vTubeXR, the world’s first XR platform for immersive 3D VTuber-fan interactions, enabling real-time, personalized meet-and-greets and aiming to transform global digital fan engagement.

3D experience platform Mawari has introduced vTubeXR, a newly launched extended reality (XR) platform designed to facilitate interactive 3D experiences between VTubers and their audiences. The platform aims to enhance digital fan engagement by offering immersive, real-time meet-and-greet interactions that emphasize a high degree of personalization.

Powered by Mawari’s proprietary 3D streaming technology and immersive compute network, vTubeXR offers a true sense of immersion by rendering and streaming high-quality 3D avatars with ultra-low latency to any device. The result is a highly immersive and flexible fan experience that transcends physical boundaries.

“With vTubeXR, we’re creating a new era where fans can truly meet and connect with virtual creators in ways that were never before possible,” said Luis Oscar Ramirez Solorzano, CEO of Mawari Corporation, in a written statement. “It bridges the gap between virtual performance and real-world intimacy through real-time, interactive 3D technology,” he added.

According to the company, vTubeXR operates without requiring dedicated studio infrastructure, allowing for adaptable deployment on a global scale beyond the limitations of traditional localized systems. It is described as an advancement in virtual entertainment, reshaping how younger audiences such as Gen-Z and Gen Alpha interact with digital content. The platform is also reportedly compatible with widely used XR hardware, including Meta Quest and AR glasses, as well as mobile applications, which broadens its potential user base.

Early Access Program With Brave Group And Virtual Avex At Osaka Expo

Mawari has formed collaborations with Brave group and Virtual Avex, two prominent VTuber agencies in Japan, to demonstrate the capabilities of vTubeXR during Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai. This initiative is part of the company’s Early Access program, scheduled to run from June 1st to August 31st.

The program, available by invitation only, is intended to allow selected VTubers to experiment with extended reality technologies while contributing to the development of future fan engagement models. Participants in the program are expected to receive early feature access, onboarding assistance, and options for monetization tailored to their intellectual properties.

Attendees at the Expo will be able to observe various immersive fan interaction formats, including individualized and small-group virtual encounters designed to simulate in-person engagements such as handshake events and special appearances.

After the initial rollout, Mawari, in collaboration with Brave group and Virtual Avex, intends to further examine the international possibilities of XR-based entertainment as a tool for enhancing digital fan engagement. Virtual Avex has outlined plans to begin hosting recurring weekend events through the vTubeXR platform starting in June 2025, aimed at creating consistent interaction opportunities between VTubers and their audiences.

Meanwhile, Brave group is preparing to introduce a range of initiatives such as extended reality live shows, interactive narratives, and fan-focused experiences within digital environments. These activities are expected to expand the thematic reach of Brave group’s intellectual properties and deliver premium virtual content to a wider global audience. As an established player in digital entertainment, Brave group operates across various sectors including VTubers, esports, and gaming.

VTuber Phenomenon Gets A New Catalyst In XR

Virtual YouTubers, or VTubers, who produce content using customized digital avatars, have seen substantial growth in popularity within Japan, with the domestic market projected to reach a valuation of $1.5 billion by 2026. Many VTubers engage their audiences through live streaming, music, and collaborations across entertainment sectors such as anime and gaming.

According to pre-launch research conducted by Mawari, 76% of surveyed users expressed a strong interest in more immersive and personalized interactions, while 86% showed a willingness to pay for real-time, spatial experiences. As consumer preferences continue to move from passive viewing toward more interactive and immersive digital content, vTubeXR is positioned to serve as a foundational platform for scalable and monetizable fan engagement on a global scale.

Upcoming updates to the platform are expected to include revenue-generating tools such as paid event access, digital merchandise, premium fan interactions, and live tipping mechanisms. These features aim to help intellectual property owners maximize the commercial potential of their 3D avatars.

The broader deployment of vTubeXR is also anticipated to contribute to Mawari’s infrastructure growth, particularly in light of the company’s Decentralized Infrastructure Offering (DIO), which is designed to extend its distributed computing capabilities internationally. Additionally, the platform’s versatility may enable new applications in areas such as AI-driven language instruction, multilingual digital assistance, and real-time tourist information delivery.

Mawari intends to continue broadening the platform’s reach by working with more VTuber content creators and IP stakeholders to support the advancement of XR-enabled user engagement and digital business models.

