Mawari Forms Major Partnerships To Create ‘Digital Entertainment City’ Featuring Lifelike 3D AI Avatars

In Brief Mawari has partnered with Nankai Electric Railway, Meta Osaka, and e-Stadium to develop “Digital Entertainment City Namba,” which is set to become the fully integrated AI + XR + DePIN ecosystem operating on a city-wide scale.

Decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN), Mawari announced a partnership with Nankai Electric Railway–one of Japan’s oldest private railway operators–along with Meta Osaka and e-stadium. This collaboration aims to develop “Digital Entertainment City Namba.” This groundbreaking urban development project will be the world’s first fully integrated AI + XR + DePIN ecosystem operating at city-wide scale.

“Digital Entertainment City Namba isn’t just theoretical–it’s actively shaping how people work, play, and explore right now,” said Luis Oscar Ramirez, CEO of Mawari, in an interview with Mpost. “By uniting AI, XR, and DePIN into a single, cohesive ecosystem, this project goes beyond the empty promises often seen in Web3, delivering tangible, real-world outcomes that set a new benchmark for innovation and social impact,” he added.

Mawari’s AI-powered 3D avatars enhance the capabilities of AI agents by introducing a new level of immersion and interaction. These advanced avatars enable more engaging and realistic digital experiences, transforming how people live, work, and socialize. Designed for various applications, from tourist assistance to customer service, these AI-driven characters facilitate seamless, human-like interactions that overcome language barriers and improve user engagement.

Developed in collaboration with Nankai Electric Railway, Meta Osaka, and e-stadium, the “Digital Entertainment City Namba” project aims to create an integrated urban experience that combines AI-powered 3D avatars, extended reality (XR) technology, and DePINs. It redefines how cities can integrate digital experiences such as AI and XR to solve social challenges and deliver transformative entertainment.

Founded in 1885, Nankai Electric Railway is one of Japan’s oldest private railway operators, managing over 100 stations across multiple lines. It anchors the project in the city of Osaka. Nankai sees a future where stations and properties aren’t just transit points, but immersive digital hubs. Meta Osaka, on the other hand, contributes innovative strategy and local ecosystem development.

In order to support these advancements, Mawari will install edge computing and rendering devices throughout Nankai’s stations and properties, bringing computation closer to users and enabling smoother, high-quality digital experiences at scale. This decentralized streaming infrastructure ensures real-time 3D content, including lifelike AI Agents with a body and soul, is rendered and delivered with minimal latency. Mawari’s technology reduces bandwidth usage by 80%, significantly lowering costs and ensuring smooth, high-quality streaming.

Mawari To Transform Urban Experiences With XR, AI Avatars, and Immersive Digital Innovation

Using its patented extended reality (XR) streaming technology, Mawari integrates digital content, such as virtual idols and anime characters into physical locations, including Namba Parks, e-Stadium, and Tsutenkaku. This next-generation entertainment blend merges the real and virtual worlds, allowing for immersive storytelling, interactive events, and cultural showcases.

Mawari and Nankai are focused on delivering experiences tailored to a wide range of users, including remote workers, international tourists, families, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. This next-generation entertainment blend merges the real and virtual worlds, allowing for immersive storytelling, interactive events, and cultural showcases.

Additionally, the Digital Entertainment City Namba will support remote work opportunities for caregivers, parents, seniors, and individuals with disabilities through AI-powered, immersive avatars. Japan faces an estimated 11 million worker shortage by 2040. This inclusive approach addresses its labor shortages by opening flexible employment opportunities in tourism, customer service, and other service industries, all managed via real-time 3D interfaces.

Since 2019, Mawari has been at the forefront of spatial computing, completing over 50 XR projects worldwide and integrating AI-powered 3D avatars into augmented reality experiences. By enabling community-driven innovation, the Mawari Network breaks through traditional technological limitations, delivering rich, dynamic experiences that redefine user interactions in real-world environments.

