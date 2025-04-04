Matcha Expands To Solana, Introducing Instant Swaps Across SVM And EVM With Cross-Chain Bridging

In Brief Matcha has integrated Solana, enabling traders to bridge assets across multiple blockchains and unify the strengths of different ecosystems within a single platform.

Cryptocurrency trading platform Matcha announced the integration of Solana, allowing users to seamlessly swap any token on both the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This expansion provides traders with the ability to bridge assets across multiple blockchains, combining the strengths of both ecosystems within a single platform. With access to 14 different blockchain networks, users can trade newly launched and trending tokens as soon as they become available.

Whether new to trading or experienced in the cryptocurrency space, users can now engage with Solana, Ethereum, Base, and other EVM-compatible chains without high costs or unnecessary complications.

By using Matcha to trade tokens on Solana, users benefit from fast token listings, advanced smart routing for optimal trade execution, and additional security features, including token audits, liquidity assessments, and real-time market data. The platform also enables fast cross-chain bridging between EVM and SVM networks. With connections to over 140 decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and private market makers, traders can access liquidity across tens of millions of tokens, ensuring they get the best possible value regardless of the blockchain they choose to operate on.

Seamless Cross-Chain Trading With Dual Wallet Support And Optimized Execution

Furthermore, trading simultaneously on Solana and Ethereum has been simplified—even if a user is utilising separate wallets for each network. Matcha allows users to connect two accounts at once, making it easier to manage and access funds across ecosystems without hassle. It supports a wide range of popular wallets, including Rainbow, Zerion, and Metamask for EVM-compatible chains, as well as Backpack, Phantom, and Solflare for Solana. This dual connectivity offers flexibility for users who operate across multiple blockchain environments.

Matcha also addresses many common pain points in cryptocurrency trading, such as failed transactions, limited token availability, or inefficient trade routing. By aggregating token data from all major decentralized exchanges and integrating support for multiple networks, it delivers a consistent, reliable trading experience regardless of the blockchain being used. This setup ensures users can explore and trade new tokens while receiving detailed information, competitive prices, and fewer disruptions during transactions.

The platform is designed with simplicity in mind, without compromising on speed or efficiency. Users can search, trade, and complete transactions confidently, knowing that pricing is fair and execution is optimized. Whether a user is moving assets between chains or sticking to a single ecosystem, Matcha offers a seamless process that feels intuitive for all experience levels.

Additionally, Matcha is building a space for community engagement. For users who are active with Backpack, part of the MadLads scene, or into projects like Pengu, there are features in the works designed specifically with these communities in mind. Users can connect their Backpack Wallet and receive an early preview of these community-focused updates.

