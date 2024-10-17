Masa Launches Incentivized Testnet For Twitter Data Miners, Offering 1M MASA In Rewards

In Brief Masa announced the launch of Phase 4 of its Incentivized Testnet, offering a total of 1 million MASA tokens in rewards to the top 100 Twitter data miners.

Decentralized AI data and large language model (LLM) network Masa announced the launch of Phase 4 of its Incentivized Testnet, aimed at enhancing the protocol’s data capacity as part of the preparations for the mainnet launch. Phase 4 has already begun and will continue until November 16th, with final rewards scheduled to be announced on November 30th.

It focuses on Twitter data, which is the most commonly used data category on the network. Participants have the opportunity to receive MASA tokens by serving as Twitter data miners. The leading one hundred miners will be eligible to share in a prize of 1 million MASA in rewards.

In order to become a Twitter data miner on Masa Protocol, users are encouraged to set up a miner by providing social media platform credentials and sharing internet bandwidth. For a validated post contributed to the Masa Protocol, users will receive one point. Users can also set up several miners to accumulate a greater amount of points, as each tweet processed by a miner counts as an additional point.

Setting up the miner requires Twitter pro-account credentials, while the hardware specifications for miner include 2 vCPUs, 8GB of RAM, and 25GB of storage. The Masa Twitter scraper is used to gather valuable data for the network, allowing participants to earn rewards. It is recommended to run the miner from a home using a residential IP address for optimal results.

Masa Enables Users To Boost Points By Inviting More Participants, Offers 300,000 MASA Tokens To Top Leader

Users can also receive 10% of the points generated by qualified referrals, who also earn 1 point for every validated post they contribute. The total points from validated tweets, combined with the points from referrals, will determine the user’s rank in the prize pool. The prize distribution is as follows: the top-ranked participant will receive 300,000 MASA tokens, those in 2nd to 5th place will each earn 100,000 tokens, participants ranking 6th to 10th will receive 30,000 tokens, and those finishing in 11th to 100th place will be awarded 1,000 tokens each.

The Masa Network operates as a personal data network, empowering users with control over the ownership, sharing, and earning of their data. Its goal is to create a scalable, secure, and reliable global data marketplace, enabling builders to create applications based on privacy-focused user data. The Masa Protocol is anticipated to launch in the fourth quarter of 2024.

