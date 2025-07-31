Maestro Joins Canton Network As Validator To Strengthen Privacy-First Financial Systems

Enterprise-grade infrastructure provider Maestro announced its role as a validator on the Canton Network, a Layer 1 blockchain recognized for delivering configurable privacy and institutional-grade compliance at scale. This partnership aligns two organizations with a shared commitment to advancing privacy, control, and interoperability within the digital finance ecosystem, particularly for financial institutions.

The Canton Network facilitates connections among participants in financial markets, managing transaction volumes exceeding $1 trillion each month. It recently secured $135 million in a funding round led by DRW Venture Capital and Tradeweb Markets, with contributions from prominent institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Citadel Securities, and BNP Paribas. Currently, nine of the world’s ten largest global investment banks are members of the Canton Network ecosystem.

Maestro contributes its infrastructure expertise to the Canton Network by supporting institutional-grade blockchain applications including Bitwave, The Tie, Proof Group, BitSafe, HydraX, and IntellectEU—platforms that collectively handle trillions of dollars in annual transactions. With established experience in powering leading Bitcoin applications and processing billions in transaction volumes, Maestro is well-equipped to support and expand these key applications within the Canton ecosystem.

Validators within the Canton Network comprise major entities from the financial and digital asset industries. In July, new validator slots were allocated to organizations including Binance, BitGo, Bank of America, Galaxy Digital, Mastercard, Citadel, and Nasdaq. Maestro aims to facilitate the increased adoption of blockchain technologies by regulated financial institutions through the enhancement of Canton’s infrastructure.

“Our validator role means we’re strengthening Canton’s network of financial applications for institutional users,”said Marvin Bertin, Co-Founder & CEO of Maestro, in a statement to Mpost. “With our proven track record of serving enterprise-grade blockchain infrastructure to platforms that process trillions in value, Canton Network users can expect enhanced network reliability and performance as they access the ecosystem’s growing range of financial products,” he added.

“As the Canton Network continues to grow across various enterprise use cases and segments, the infrastructure provided by Maestro and other validator partners will be instrumental in supporting the expanding applications in the ecosystem,” said Melvis Langyintuo, Executive Director of the Global Synchronizer Foundation, in a written statement.

Canton Network is designed specifically for regulated financial markets and is utilized by prominent banks, asset managers, and trading firms. These participants have access to a variety of financial products on the network, including Bitcoin, which continues to gain increasing attention from institutional investors.

Maestro, having handled billions of API calls and delivered enterprise-level infrastructure to numerous companies, will contribute its technical expertise to support Canton Network, which serves as a center for enterprise activity.

Maestro functions as the initial infrastructure provider specifically developed to meet the needs of enterprise-level Bitcoin decentralized finance. Its stated objective is to advance the global movement toward a Bitcoin-centered economy through the provision of an integrated and scalable infrastructure suite that is tailored for on-chain financial activity.

By offering advanced software tools to developers and enterprises, Maestro is establishing a revised framework for the construction of financial applications on the Bitcoin network, thereby contributing to the advancement of a decentralized and blockchain-oriented financial ecosystem.

