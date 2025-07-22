Maestro Advances Native Ordinals And Runes Indexer On ICP To Power Bitcoin DeFi

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Maestro has received a grant from the DFINITY Foundation to develop a native Bitcoin indexer for the ICP, enabling real-time access to Ordinals and Runes data and advancing decentralized finance infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Bitcoin decentralized finance (DeFi) infrastructure provider, Maestro announced that it received a grant from the DFINITY Foundation to develop a high-performance, native Bitcoin metaprotocol indexer tailored for the Internet Computer Protocol (ICP).

The project aims to enhance ICP’s existing Bitcoin integration by enabling real-time access to Ordinals and Runes data via an enterprise-grade canister. Introduced in 2023, ICP’s Bitcoin integration—based on Chain Fusion technology—has positioned the platform as a key player in the Bitcoin smart contracts space, supporting applications such as Liquidium, Omnity, and Odin.fun.

Maestro’s indexer will support validation of Bitcoin-native assets, including Ordinals and Runes, within ICP canisters. Designed for resilience, the indexer incorporates features like mempool-awareness and safeguards against blockchain reorganizations to ensure timely and accurate data delivery.

The first deployment of this technology will be within Liquidium, currently the largest Bitcoin lending protocol, which plans to use the indexer to power a cross-chain loan product. This solution will allow users to lock BTC on Bitcoin’s base layer and access USDT on Ethereum, without relying on token wrapping or third-party bridges.

“Maestro is thrilled to be building a custom ICP canister for Bitcoin Ordinals and Runes indexing,” said Maestro Co-Founder and CEO Marvin Bertin to Mpost. “Our enterprise-grade Bitcoin infrastructure will enable developers to accurately monitor and validate Ordinals and Runes activity both on-chain and at the mempool level. This positions ICP at the forefront of Bitcoin DeFi innovation, unlocking entirely new categories of applications that combine Bitcoin’s liquidity with ICP’s contract and cross-chain capabilities through Chain Fusion technology. For users, it means access to safe and powerful DeFi solutions on Bitcoin,” he added.

Maestro Expands To ICP With Open-Source Bitcoin Indexer, Enhancing Native DeFi Infrastructure And Chain Fusion Capabilities

Maestro’s infrastructure, currently utilized by over a thousand developers across more than 200 applications, will now be extended to the ICP ecosystem. The new indexer will be released as open-source software, providing developers with a transparent and adaptable resource for building native Bitcoin-based applications, including those in DeFi and gaming.

Through direct integration with Bitcoin’s protocol, Maestro’s system is designed to offer secure and consistent access to Bitcoin-related data within the ICP environment. This integration enables the development of new application types that merge Bitcoin’s liquidity with ICP’s smart contract and cross-chain features supported by Chain Fusion technology.

“Maestro’s native indexer adds a valuable piece of infrastructure for the growing Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem on the Internet Computer,” said Lomesh Dutta, VP of Growth at the DFINITY Foundation, in a written statement. “Now we’re able to provide developers with direct, trustless access to Ordinals and Runes data, further enabling the massive wave of innovation that relies on Chain Fusion’s unique ability to interact with Bitcoin without bridges or intermediaries,” he added.

The initiative marks a significant development in advancing Bitcoin-native capabilities. Leveraging Maestro’s technological infrastructure, the ICP further reinforces its role within the expanding Bitcoin decentralized finance landscape.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson