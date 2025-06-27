Nasdaq And QCP Establish New Benchmark For Capital Efficiency By Integrating Canton Network With Nasdaq Calypso

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Nasdaq has integrated blockchain-based infrastructure with its Calypso platform to enhance real-time collateral management and support the institutional adoption of digital assets through increased operational efficiency and market stability.

Global technology firm Nasdaq announced that it has facilitated end-to-end margin and collateral workflows on the Canton Network, integrating this blockchain-based infrastructure with its Calypso platform. This initiative, developed in collaboration with QCP, Primrose Capital Management, and Digital Asset, aims to demonstrate how the addition of on-chain functionality to existing institutional processes can improve collateral movement across diverse asset classes within institutional finance.

Nasdaq Calypso, a technology solution widely used by financial institutions for managing risk, margin, and collateral, is positioned to meet the requirements of both traditional and digital financial environments. As part of this collaboration, the platform will be extended to enable automated, continuous collateral and margin management across various asset types, including cryptocurrency derivatives, fixed income products, exchange-traded derivatives, and over-the-counter instruments.

The collaborative effort is intended to support the growth and operationalization of digital asset infrastructure. This specific use case illustrates how blockchain-based technology can be applied to collateral management, offering financial institutions tools to enhance real-time capital efficiency. The approach facilitates more flexible capital allocation by unlocking and reallocating previously idle collateral across different markets.

Nasdaq Strengthens Operational Integrity Through Scalable Technology Solutions Supporting Global Financial Institutions

Strengthening confidence in the infrastructure and systems that support the digital asset ecosystem is viewed as an essential factor for the sustained growth of this asset class.

Nasdaq offers a broad range of digital asset-related solutions aimed at contributing to the development of this ecosystem by promoting stability and operational integrity within the market. The organization intends to further develop its digital asset capabilities within its existing capital markets framework to support broader institutional engagement.

Nasdaq’s technology is currently utilized by a large portion of the global financial sector, including the majority of systemically important banks, a substantial number of leading stock exchanges, multiple central banks and regulatory entities, and thousands of other financial institutions worldwide. Leveraging its position as a technology provider, Nasdaq applies its experience in financial infrastructure, digital transformation, and cloud-based services to assist the financial industry in addressing operational complexity and advancing modernization efforts.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson