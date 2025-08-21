Maestro Empowers Liquidium, Bitcoin’s Native Borrow And Lend Protocol, With Real-Time Indexing And Mempool Awareness

In Brief Maestro’s enterprise-grade Bitcoin infrastructure enables Liquidium to offer fast, secure, and innovative Bitcoin-native and cross-chain lending by providing real-time indexing and mempool monitoring.

Enterprise-focused BitcoinFi infrastructure provider Maestro announced its support for Liquidium by offering advanced indexing and real-time mempool monitoring to enhance lending and credit operations directly on Bitcoin’s base layer.

Liquidium’s primary Bitcoin-native borrowing and lending platform, LiquidiumWTF, has facilitated over 4,230 BTC (roughly $500 million) in total loans using Ordinals, Runes, and BRC-20 tokens. In addition, LiquidiumFi, their cross-chain lending protocol, enables native borrowing and lending across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana without relying on bridges or wrapped assets. The functionality of these protocols depends on immediate access to asset metadata and price floor information.

Maestro provides this critical infrastructure through its indexer and real-time mempool capabilities, allowing Liquidium’s platforms to respond instantly to on-chain activity and deliver faster, more precise loan execution.

“We’ve only been using Maestro for two months, but it’s already saved us what amounts to 100% of the time and resources we would have spent building our own infrastructure,” said Peter Giammanco, Liquidium’s co-founder and CTO, in a written statement. “It’s hard to overstate the speed boost it gave our dev cycle,” he added.

Maestro Infrastructure Accelerates Liquidium’s Bitcoin-Native Lending Innovations

Maestro’s high-performance Bitcoin data infrastructure has enabled Liquidium to direct its engineering resources toward product development instead of building and maintaining blockchain systems from the ground up. This support has accelerated Liquidium’s development process, reducing time and resource expenditures, and represents a step forward in fostering Bitcoin-native solutions.

With faster development cycles, LiquidiumWTF recently launched Instant Loans, a feature that allows BTC borrowing using assets such as Ordinals or Runes as collateral through lender-funded vaults on Layer 1. At the same time, LiquidiumFi is introducing Cross-Chain Loans, permitting users to lock native BTC on Bitcoin and borrow stablecoins such as USDT on Ethereum. This system utilizes the Internet Computer Protocol’s (ICP) Chain Fusion technology, which provides secure programmable access to Bitcoin without the need for wrapped tokens.

“The vast majority of Bitcoin is still sitting idle in wallets. Liquidium is bringing real capital efficiency without compromising decentralization,” said the Co-Founder and CEO of Maestro in a written statement. “At Maestro, we’re proud to support Liquidium and bring real DeFi natively to Bitcoin,” he added.

Having handled billions of API requests and supporting more than 250 applications, Maestro serves as a key infrastructure provider for BitcoinFi, designed specifically for enterprise-level security and regulatory compliance. By enabling yield generation without the need to bridge or wrap Bitcoin-native assets, Liquidium is facilitating productive use of idle Bitcoin, allowing Ordinals, Runes, and BRC-20s to serve as collateral for BTC loans. Leveraging Maestro’s advanced Bitcoin data services, Liquidium is enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of the BitcoinFi ecosystem.

