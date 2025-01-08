Limit Break Introduces ERC20-C Apptoken Smart Contracts And TokenMaster Launchpad To Enhance Web3 Game Development

In Brief Limit Break has unveiled infinitely programmable Apptoken smart contracts, which enable developers to create assets tailored to meet operational and gameplay requirements in Web3 environments.

Blockchain-based gaming company Limit Break introduced the Apptokens—smart contracts designed to be infinitely programmable for advancing next-generation digital economies.

Apptokens introduce a new category of digital assets, including ERC721-C and ERC20-C tokens, both of which feature native programmability. These tokens provide developers with a set of tools, enabling the creation of assets tailored to meet diverse operational and gameplay requirements in Web3 environments.

One example is application-linked Apptokens, which are programmed to ensure all interactions occur within a client-side application. They allow game developers to leverage token-driven demand to boost game downloads and enhance user acquisition efforts. Another type, task-linked Apptokens, requires token interactions to occur after players complete specific tasks in the game. They can be used by developers to incentivize quest completion and encourage deeper player engagement.

Web2-secured Apptokens integrate Web2 security measures such as two-factor authentication (2FA), helping protect new players from sophisticated bad actors. This provides an extra layer of security for new users and ensures a safer experience for those entering the game. In terms of economic balance, trade-ratio Apptokens allow developers to define the relative value of tokens within the game’s economy by setting the ratios at which trades can be executed between them.

Price-range Apptokens enable developers to set minimum and maximum price thresholds for tokens, defining the price range within which the tokens can be traded. Additionally, promotional spend-only Apptokens can be distributed freely to new players, designed to be spent only within the game for specific purposes. Lastly, event Apptokens are time-based tokens that can be traded only during certain in-game events. These tokens create unique opportunities for event-driven player engagement and special promotions.

Limit Break Unveils TokenMaster: A Launchpad For ERC20-C Apptokens

In addition, Limit Break has launched the TokenMaster launchpad and economic infrastructure for ERC20-C Apptokens. TokenMaster is a fungible token protocol specifically designed for on-chain game economies. It is built on the ERC20-C Apptoken standard, offering game developers the ability to create highly customizable tokens suited for a wide range of applications within their games.

The protocol includes programmable pools that govern how tokens interact within the system. These pools allow creators to launch new apptokens, define paired tokens that store bonded value when the apptoken is purchased from the pool, specify spends for monetization purposes, enable or disable external Automated Market Maker (AMM) trading of the apptoken, and fully utilize the programmable features of apptokens.

TokenMaster V1 supports three pool types. Standard Pools include a dynamic pool type that allows the configuration of key elements such as the initial supply and recipients, fees and spreads in the AMM, and the share of spends and emissions allocated to game developers.

Stable Pools represent a simplified version of Standard Pools, designed for tokens with fixed or stable market values. These pools are particularly suitable for assets such as stablecoins or in-game currencies that maintain a fixed price relationship with in-game assets. On the other hand, Promotional Pools issue spend-only tokens aimed at improving player retention and engagement. These tokens incentivize in-game activity rather than trading, enhancing user experience and promoting long-term participation.

The TokenMaster Router serves as the central hub for deploying and managing pools. Users can easily deploy pools, manage buy, sell, and spend actions, configure advanced settings, and propose new pool types to further expand TokenMaster’s capabilities.

Additionally, TokenMaster enables developers to elevate token transactions with advanced, game-specific logic. Through the use of hooks, developers can trigger customizable actions during transactions, such as minting rewards. Oracles allow token values or rewards to be dynamically adjusted using real-time external data, adding another layer of flexibility and interactivity to the token economy.

Limit Break, the company behind the renowned free-to-own NFT collection DigiDaigaku, is promoting new forms of utility, encouraging innovators to embrace technological advancements that will shape the future of in-game economies and interoperability. In March 2023, Limit Break acquired FreeNFT, a platform that distributes free NFTs to make Web3 more accessible, ensuring a seamless experience for a broader audience. In parallel, Limit Break is a free-to-play game developer poised to lead the next generation of mobile hit titles.

