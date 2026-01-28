Leading RWA Infrastructure Tools For Enterprise Blockchain Adoption In 2026

In Brief Real-world asset tokenization is enabling traditional businesses to adopt blockchain for transparency, efficiency, and programmable ownership while avoiding the risks and volatility of DeFi.

Real-world asset (RWA) tokenization is quickly becoming one of the clearest paths for traditional businesses to adopt blockchain. By moving assets like real estate, private credit, and equities on-chain, companies gain transparency, programmability, and improved capital efficiency.

Yet many enterprises remain wary of DeFi, where smart contract risk, volatile yields, and regulatory uncertainty dominate. As a result, a new wave of RWA tools is emerging, allowing businesses to leverage blockchain infrastructure without taking on DeFi-level risk.

Here are some of the best RWA tools to do so in 2026.

Securitize: Regulated Asset Tokenization at Scale

Alt cap: Securitize is a leading RWA platform helping traditional businesses adopt blockchain while maintaining full regulatory and compliance controls.

Securitize is recognized as one of the leading platforms for the compliant issuance of digital assets.

The platform allows businesses to convert their stocks, funds, debts, and other physical assets into digital tokens while automatically embedding the regulations into the token’s lifecycle. All the processes such as Investor onboarding, KYC/AML checks, restrictions on transfer, and reporting are managed under one infrastructure layer.

The value of Securitize for conventional firms is mainly due to its compatibility with current securities laws. The assets issued on the platform are intended to be treated as legally permitted financial instruments and not as trial crypto tokens.

Industry executives have previously emphasized that this compliance-first approach is essential for institutional adoption, particularly in jurisdictions where regulatory clarity is non-negotiable. As a result, Securitize allows companies to gain the operational benefits of blockchain without engaging with DeFi markets or on-chain liquidity risks.

Tokeny: Modular Infrastructure for Regulated Assets

Alt cap: Tokeny provides RWA infrastructure that enables traditional businesses to use blockchain technology without exposure to DeFi-related risk.

Tokeny Solutions built a modular tokenization framework for financial institutions and asset issuing companies. Instead of presenting a single monolithic product, Tokeny permits firms to fuse certain elements, like identity management, compliance rules, or asset servicing, into their current systems.

This adaptability is certainly one of the factors that make Tokeny an enterprise-oriented solution for those who plan to explore blockchain step by step. The full compliance mechanism based on investor eligibility and geographical restrictions allows tokens to be created and treated as normal assets on the blockchain.

Brickken: SaaS Tokenization for Non-Crypto-Native Companies

Alt cap: Brickken is an RWA platform helping companies tokenize real-world assets on blockchain with simplified compliance and controlled access.

Brickken approaches RWA tokenization from a software-as-a-service perspective, targeting companies with limited blockchain expertise. Its platform allows businesses to tokenize assets such as real estate, private equity, or revenue-sharing agreements through a guided, user-friendly interface.

The emphasis is on simplicity and integration. Instead of asking companies to design token standards or smart contracts from scratch, Brickken abstracts much of the complexity. This allows traditional firms to deploy tokenized assets while maintaining familiar governance structures. Brickken’s positioning reflects a broader industry trend: blockchain as backend infrastructure rather than a speculative financial layer.

Alt cap: Digital Asset and the Canton Network offer RWA infrastructure that allows traditional financial institutions to adopt blockchain in a privacy-first, regulated environment.

Digital Asset’s technology stack, including the Daml smart contract language and the Canton Network, is designed specifically for regulated financial institutions. These tools enable complex, multi-party workflows while preserving privacy and control—features often absent from public DeFi environments.

The Canton Network allows different institutions to operate on interoperable yet permissioned ledgers, ensuring that sensitive transaction data is only visible to authorized participants. Executives from major banks involved in Canton have highlighted the importance of privacy and legal certainty when deploying blockchain in capital markets. This model enables tokenized assets and automated settlement without requiring open access or exposure to public DeFi liquidity pools.

ConsenSys Codefi: Asset Lifecycle Management for Institutions

Alt cap: ConsenSys Codefi helps enterprises adopt blockchain-based asset tokenization without relying on DeFi-native tools or open networks.

ConsenSys Codefi provides a complete set of tools for digital assets covering the entire lifecycle, from issuance to compliance and ongoing management. Codefi, which is constructed on a blockchain-compatible infrastructure, is designed for organizations looking for blockchain capabilities without participating in decentralized financial experimentation.

By emphasizing governance, reporting, and integration with enterprise workflows, Codefi permits organizations to incorporate tokenization as an operational improvement instead of a speculative strategy.

The ConsenSys executive team has repeatedly characterized this direction as “enterprise Ethereum,” highlighting that the public blockchain technology can support compliance use cases without taking the risk profile of DeFi.

Chainlink: Oracles for Real-World Asset Integrity

Alt cap: Chainlink enables traditional businesses to connect real-world asset data to blockchain systems without assuming DeFi execution risk.

While Chainlink is widely known within DeFi, its oracle infrastructure plays a crucial role in RWA tokenization outside of decentralized finance. Tokenized assets require reliable off-chain data—such as pricing information, interest rates, corporate actions, or proof of reserves—to function correctly.

Chainlink provides a decentralized yet enterprise-adoptable solution for delivering this data to smart contracts. Financial institutions using tokenized assets have pointed to the importance of high-integrity data feeds, particularly when assets represent real-world value rather than purely digital instruments. In this context, Chainlink acts as infrastructure rather than a DeFi component, supporting accurate settlement and transparency without introducing yield risk.

Alt cap: Hedera Token Service provides an enterprise-grade tokenization framework for businesses adopting blockchain outside of DeFi ecosystems.

Hedera offers a distributed ledger designed for high performance and predictable costs, governed by a council of global enterprises. Its native token service allows businesses to issue and manage tokens with built-in controls, including fee structures, access permissions, and compliance hooks.

For traditional companies, Hedera’s governance model reduces uncertainty. Rather than relying on anonymous validators or rapidly evolving DeFi ecosystems, businesses operate within a framework overseen by established organizations. This makes Hedera particularly suitable for tokenized payments, loyalty points, carbon credits, and other enterprise-focused RWA use cases where stability is prioritized over financial experimentation.

Swarm Markets: Regulated Trading for Tokenized Assets

Alt cap: Swarm Markets is a regulated RWA platform helping traditional businesses access blockchain-based asset markets with institutional safeguards.

Swarm Markets positions itself as a regulated venue for issuing and trading tokenized securities and commodities. Operating under European regulatory oversight, it enables companies to bring assets on-chain while ensuring compliance with financial market rules.

Unlike decentralized exchanges, Swarm does not rely on permissionless liquidity pools. Instead, it provides a structured marketplace where tokenized RWAs can be traded with regulatory clarity. Executives associated with regulated token markets have repeatedly stressed that such frameworks are critical for attracting institutional capital, particularly from firms unwilling to engage with DeFi-native platforms.

RealT: Real Estate Tokenization Without Financial Engineering

Alt cap: RealT is an RWA platform enabling traditional real estate assets to be managed and tokenized on blockchain without DeFi exposure.

RealT focuses on tokenizing residential real estate, allowing properties to be fractionalized and owned through blockchain-based tokens. Rental income is distributed programmatically, but the underlying business model remains straightforward: ownership, tenancy, and cash flow.

For real estate companies, RealT demonstrates how blockchain can be used to streamline ownership and settlement without introducing leverage, synthetic assets, or yield strategies common in DeFi. The platform’s growth reflects demand for practical tokenization models that map directly onto existing asset classes.

Institutional Credit Platforms: Structured Lending Without Retail DeFi Exposure

Some platforms operating in the institutional credit space provide blockchain-based infrastructure for loans backed by real-world assets. While blockchain settlement is used for transparency and efficiency, participation is typically limited to vetted counterparties rather than open retail markets.

These platforms illustrate how tokenized credit can exist without the risk profile associated with permissionless DeFi lending. Industry participants have noted that separating institutional credit markets from retail DeFi is a necessary step for broader enterprise adoption of blockchain-based finance.

