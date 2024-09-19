LAKE Announces Sponsorship Of Homeless World Cup Seoul 2024, Championing Social Impact And Community Support
Blockchain company dedicated to reshaping the global water economy LAKE, announced its official sponsorship of the Homeless World Cup Seoul 2024–an internationally renowned football tournament, supported by FIFA, which aims to promote social inclusion and provide assistance to individuals facing housing challenges. The event is scheduled to commence on September 21st at Hanyang University in Seoul, with more than 70 member nations expected to participate in the week-long tournament.
“At LAKE, we believe in the power of community and the importance of extending opportunities to those who need them most,” said Jean-Hugues Gavarini, chief executive officer and Co-Founder of LAKE, in a written statement. “Our sponsorship of the Homeless World Cup Seoul 2024 is a natural extension of our core values, as we aim to uplift communities through meaningful partnerships. By supporting this event, we hope to inspire positive change and offer hope to individuals facing difficult circumstances,” he added.
For the first time, the Homeless World Cup 2024 will be hosted in Asia, taking place in the center of Seoul, South Korea. This event will bring together teams from across the globe, serving as more than just a football tournament. It offers participants a chance for personal growth, self-expression, and reintegration into society. LAKE’s participation in the event highlights its commitment to social impact while also marking its initial strategic move into Korea and Asia—regions seen as essential to the company’s broader global expansion strategy.
The Homeless World Cup is recognized not just for its athletic achievements but also for its goal of empowering individuals facing hardships by fostering competition and teamwork, giving them an opportunity for a fresh start. LAKE, as an organization dedicated to driving positive change, is proud to support this initiative, which aligns with its commitment to social responsibility and promoting sustainable global progress.
With its sponsorship of the Homeless World Cup Seoul 2024, LAKE is not only contributing to positive change through the event but also raising awareness of its mission and inviting more people to engage in the New Water Economy. As LAKE enters the Asian market for the first time, this partnership represents a key strategic step in expanding its global presence and fostering a community dedicated to transforming the management of the world’s water resources.
LAKE Introduces WaterShop Beta, Enabling Early User Engagement
LAKE is a real-world asset (RWA) initiative that utilizes blockchain technology to transform the existing water economy. Operating as a Web3 ecosystem, it aims to provide equitable and decentralized access to water on a global scale. It is developing a new approach to how water is managed, allowing for activities such as purchasing, selling, securing, donating, and even becoming shareholders in water resources.
Recently, LAKE launched its WaterShop Beta, giving users an interactive opportunity to explore the LAKE ecosystem and actively contribute to shaping the platform’s final product.
