KuCoin Launches Fully Regulated Crypto Exchange ‘KuCoin Thailand’

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief KuCoin has launched KuCoin Thailand, a fully licensed digital asset exchange authorized by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission, marking a step in expanding secure and compliant cryptocurrency services in Southeast Asia.

Cryptocurrency trading platform KuCoin has introduced KuCoin Thailand, a regulated digital asset exchange operating with authorization from Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission. Following a preliminary invite-only period, the platform is now fully accessible to qualified users within the country.

“We are thrilled to see the official launch of KuCoin Thailand, a significant milestone in our global compliance journey. At KuCoin, compliance and user security have always been guiding principles — not just strategic choices, but steadfast commitments to our users,” said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, in a written statement.

This development represents the launch of the first locally licensed digital asset exchange operating under the KuCoin brand, signaling a key step in the company’s broader objective to provide efficient, secure, and accessible infrastructure for global cryptocurrency users. The achievement follows KuCoin’s attainment of SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, highlighting its alignment with recognized standards for security and compliance.

KuCoin Thailand integrates the company’s global technological framework with adaptations tailored to the Thai market, offering a secure platform with localized features, user-centric design, and support for Thai Baht transactions, thereby enhancing digital asset accessibility across the region.

Thailand Emerges As Key Player In Southeast Asia’s Digital Asset Market

“From being the first global exchange to register with India’s FIU to now launching the first locally compliant platform in Thailand, this marks a significant step toward strengthening our presence in the fast-growing markets of Southeast Asia—and, more importantly, bringing secure, accessible crypto services to users where they are,” BC Wong added.

Thailand has emerged as a prominent player in Southeast Asia’s digital asset landscape, driven by supportive regulatory measures and active government engagement. By 2023, around 13 million residents—roughly 18% of the national population—were reported to be using cryptocurrency.

The country is also exploring initiatives to allow tourists to use cryptocurrency via credit card integration, signaling continued expansion of its digital finance infrastructure. The establishment of KuCoin Thailand aligns with the company’s global strategy to extend cryptocurrency access while adhering to jurisdiction-specific compliance requirements.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson