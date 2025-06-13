en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business News Report Technology
June 13, 2025

KuCoin Launches Fully Regulated Crypto Exchange ‘KuCoin Thailand’

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: June 13, 2025 at 8:00 am Updated: June 13, 2025 at 5:23 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: June 13, 2025 at 8:00 am

In Brief

KuCoin has launched KuCoin Thailand, a fully licensed digital asset exchange authorized by Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission, marking a step in expanding secure and compliant cryptocurrency services in Southeast Asia.

KuCoin Launches Fully Regulated Crypto Exchange ‘KuCoin Thailand’

Cryptocurrency trading platform KuCoin has introduced KuCoin Thailand, a regulated digital asset exchange operating with authorization from Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission. Following a preliminary invite-only period, the platform is now fully accessible to qualified users within the country.

“We are thrilled to see the official launch of KuCoin Thailand, a significant milestone in our global compliance journey. At KuCoin, compliance and user security have always been guiding principles — not just strategic choices, but steadfast commitments to our users,” said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, in a written statement.

This development represents the launch of the first locally licensed digital asset exchange operating under the KuCoin brand, signaling a key step in the company’s broader objective to provide efficient, secure, and accessible infrastructure for global cryptocurrency users. The achievement follows KuCoin’s attainment of SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, highlighting its alignment with recognized standards for security and compliance. 

KuCoin Thailand integrates the company’s global technological framework with adaptations tailored to the Thai market, offering a secure platform with localized features, user-centric design, and support for Thai Baht transactions, thereby enhancing digital asset accessibility across the region.

Thailand Emerges As Key Player In Southeast Asia’s Digital Asset Market

“From being the first global exchange to register with India’s FIU to now launching the first locally compliant platform in Thailand, this marks a significant step toward strengthening our presence in the fast-growing markets of Southeast Asia—and, more importantly, bringing secure, accessible crypto services to users where they are,” BC Wong added.

Thailand has emerged as a prominent player in Southeast Asia’s digital asset landscape, driven by supportive regulatory measures and active government engagement. By 2023, around 13 million residents—roughly 18% of the national population—were reported to be using cryptocurrency. 

The country is also exploring initiatives to allow tourists to use cryptocurrency via credit card integration, signaling continued expansion of its digital finance infrastructure. The establishment of KuCoin Thailand aligns with the company’s global strategy to extend cryptocurrency access while adhering to jurisdiction-specific compliance requirements.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

QCP Capital: Crypto Market Sees Over $1B Sell-Offs As Traders Seek Downside Protection, Attention Turns To Tehran’s Response To Israel’s Strike

by Alisa Davidson
June 13, 2025

8 Best AI Business Name Generators in 2025

by Victoria d'Este
June 13, 2025

Deutsche Telekom And NVIDIA Partner To Build Industrial AI Cloud For European Manufacturers

by Alisa Davidson
June 13, 2025

5 Best Free AI Logo Makers of 2025: Class up Your Business with an Artificially Intelligent Designer

by Victoria d'Este
June 13, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

QCP Capital: Crypto Market Sees Over $1B Sell-Offs As Traders Seek Downside Protection, Attention Turns To Tehran’s Response To Israel’s Strike

by Alisa Davidson
June 13, 2025

8 Best AI Business Name Generators in 2025

by Victoria d'Este
June 13, 2025

Deutsche Telekom And NVIDIA Partner To Build Industrial AI Cloud For European Manufacturers

by Alisa Davidson
June 13, 2025

5 Best Free AI Logo Makers of 2025: Class up Your Business with an Artificially Intelligent Designer

by Victoria d'Este
June 13, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
QCP Capital: Crypto Market Sees Over $1B Sell-Offs As Traders Seek Downside Protection, Attention Turns To Tehran’s Response To Israel’s Strike
Markets News Report Technology
QCP Capital: Crypto Market Sees Over $1B Sell-Offs As Traders Seek Downside Protection, Attention Turns To Tehran’s Response To Israel’s Strike
by Alisa Davidson
June 13, 2025
8 Best AI Business Name Generators in 2025
Digest Top Lists Business Markets Technology
8 Best AI Business Name Generators in 2025
by Victoria d'Este
June 13, 2025
Deutsche Telekom And NVIDIA Partner To Build Industrial AI Cloud For European Manufacturers
Business News Report Technology
Deutsche Telekom And NVIDIA Partner To Build Industrial AI Cloud For European Manufacturers
by Alisa Davidson
June 13, 2025
5 Best Free AI Logo Makers of 2025: Class up Your Business with an Artificially Intelligent Designer
Digest Top Lists Markets Software Technology
5 Best Free AI Logo Makers of 2025: Class up Your Business with an Artificially Intelligent Designer
by Victoria d'Este
June 13, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.