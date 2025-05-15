en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Business Lifestyle News Report Technology
May 15, 2025

KuCoin EU’s CEO Advocates For Trust And Innovation At HODL Summit In Dubai

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: May 15, 2025 at 10:10 am Updated: May 15, 2025 at 10:10 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: May 15, 2025 at 10:10 am

In Brief

KuCoin participated in the HODL Summit in Dubai, where CEO Oliver Stauber discussed the company’s commitment to security, trust, and innovation, highlighting its proactive infrastructure upgrades, industry collaboration in response to hacks, and more.

KuCoin EU’s CEO Advocates For Trust And Innovation At HODL Summit In Dubai

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin confirmed its participation in the HODL Summit 2025, which took place on May 14th–15th in Dubai. The event featured Oliver Stauber, CEO of KuCoin EU, as a panelist alongside Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget; Nils Andersen-Röed, Global Head of FIU at Binance; and moderator Nic Watson, host of the Encrypted Podcast. The panel focused on the topic “Crypto’s Trust Crisis: Navigating Security, Innovation & Adoption Post-Hacks.” During the discussion, Stauber addressed KuCoin’s approach to enhancing platform security and fostering trust, while also reflecting on how the broader industry continues to respond to security challenges through collaboration and technological progress.

“Innovation drives growth, but trust secures the future,” said Oliver Stauber in a written statement. “Security is the bedrock of KuCoin’s operations, paired with sustainable growth as our guiding principle,” he added.

KuCoin manages its fast international growth while prioritizing the protection of user assets by emphasizing regulatory compliance and advanced technology. The platform has dedicated resources to upgrading its fundamental infrastructure, aiming to maintain high technical standards and scalability over time. In the panel discussion, Oliver Stauber compared how the cryptocurrency sector has addressed security issues to the way the financial industry responded to the 2008 crisis.

Strengthening Industry Unity And Resilience

“When Lehman Brothers collapsed, trust among banks evaporated, leading to years of suffering for clients and the broader economy,” said Oliver Stauber. “In contrast, when hacks occur in crypto, industry leaders collaborate swiftly. This unity ensures no user or the market as a whole suffers long-term damage, fostering trust from both users and the market,” he added.

Oliver Stauber outlined KuCoin’s proactive measures in strengthening security, explaining that the exchange has recently completed a thorough overhaul of its core infrastructure. This process aimed to upgrade security measures, boost scalability, and enhance system reliability to support its expanding user base while upholding rigorous asset protection standards. These actions demonstrate KuCoin’s dedication to anticipating potential risks and providing a stable and secure platform for its 40 million global users.

Establishing Trust Within The Crypto Ecosystem

“Exchanges are the backbone of crypto’s future, built on transparency and trust. Our ISO 27001:2022 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to security,” Oliver Stauber highlighted.

KuCoin enhances its reliability by maintaining over 100% Proof of Reserves, which undergoes monthly third-party audits, holding SOC 2 Type II certification and the recently obtained ISO 27001:2022 certification announced on May 13th, 2025. These measures are part of the exchange’s ongoing efforts to foster a more secure and trustworthy environment within the cryptocurrency sector. 

Additionally, KuCoin has introduced a $2 billion Trust Project aimed at establishing new standards in security and regulatory compliance. The exchange currently holds five regulatory licenses worldwide and plans to launch compliant platforms in Europe and Australia by the end of 2025, alongside expanding the KCS ecosystem to increase value for its global user base.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Nexo Offers In-App Access To Premium Solutions, High-Limit Crypto Credit, And Custom Strategies

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

Whale.io Advances Toward TGE With Launch Of ‘Wager & Earn’ Campaign And $WHALE Conversion

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

From Underdog To Top-Tier: Gate.io’s Strategic Approach To Advanced Futures Trading

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

Mercuryo Is Quietly Powering the Next Generation of Crypto Payments

by Victoria d'Este
May 15, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Nexo Offers In-App Access To Premium Solutions, High-Limit Crypto Credit, And Custom Strategies

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

Whale.io Advances Toward TGE With Launch Of ‘Wager & Earn’ Campaign And $WHALE Conversion

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

From Underdog To Top-Tier: Gate.io’s Strategic Approach To Advanced Futures Trading

by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025

From Wall Street To Web3: BlackRock Presses SEC For Urgent Crypto Overhaul

by Alisa Davidson
May 15, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Nexo Offers In-App Access To Premium Solutions, High-Limit Crypto Credit, And Custom Strategies
News Report Technology
Nexo Offers In-App Access To Premium Solutions, High-Limit Crypto Credit, And Custom Strategies
by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025
Whale.io Advances Toward TGE With Launch Of ‘Wager & Earn’ Campaign And $WHALE Conversion
News Report Technology
Whale.io Advances Toward TGE With Launch Of ‘Wager & Earn’ Campaign And $WHALE Conversion
by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025
From Underdog To Top-Tier: Gate.io’s Strategic Approach To Advanced Futures Trading
Business News Report Technology
From Underdog To Top-Tier: Gate.io’s Strategic Approach To Advanced Futures Trading
by Alisa Davidson
May 16, 2025
Mercuryo Is Quietly Powering the Next Generation of Crypto Payments
Hack Seasons Interview Business Markets Technology
Mercuryo Is Quietly Powering the Next Generation of Crypto Payments
by Victoria d'Este
May 15, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.