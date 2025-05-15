KuCoin EU’s CEO Advocates For Trust And Innovation At HODL Summit In Dubai

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief KuCoin participated in the HODL Summit in Dubai, where CEO Oliver Stauber discussed the company’s commitment to security, trust, and innovation, highlighting its proactive infrastructure upgrades, industry collaboration in response to hacks, and more.

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin confirmed its participation in the HODL Summit 2025, which took place on May 14th–15th in Dubai. The event featured Oliver Stauber, CEO of KuCoin EU, as a panelist alongside Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget; Nils Andersen-Röed, Global Head of FIU at Binance; and moderator Nic Watson, host of the Encrypted Podcast. The panel focused on the topic “Crypto’s Trust Crisis: Navigating Security, Innovation & Adoption Post-Hacks.” During the discussion, Stauber addressed KuCoin’s approach to enhancing platform security and fostering trust, while also reflecting on how the broader industry continues to respond to security challenges through collaboration and technological progress.

“Innovation drives growth, but trust secures the future,” said Oliver Stauber in a written statement. “Security is the bedrock of KuCoin’s operations, paired with sustainable growth as our guiding principle,” he added.

KuCoin manages its fast international growth while prioritizing the protection of user assets by emphasizing regulatory compliance and advanced technology. The platform has dedicated resources to upgrading its fundamental infrastructure, aiming to maintain high technical standards and scalability over time. In the panel discussion, Oliver Stauber compared how the cryptocurrency sector has addressed security issues to the way the financial industry responded to the 2008 crisis.

Strengthening Industry Unity And Resilience

“When Lehman Brothers collapsed, trust among banks evaporated, leading to years of suffering for clients and the broader economy,” said Oliver Stauber. “In contrast, when hacks occur in crypto, industry leaders collaborate swiftly. This unity ensures no user or the market as a whole suffers long-term damage, fostering trust from both users and the market,” he added.

Oliver Stauber outlined KuCoin’s proactive measures in strengthening security, explaining that the exchange has recently completed a thorough overhaul of its core infrastructure. This process aimed to upgrade security measures, boost scalability, and enhance system reliability to support its expanding user base while upholding rigorous asset protection standards. These actions demonstrate KuCoin’s dedication to anticipating potential risks and providing a stable and secure platform for its 40 million global users.

Establishing Trust Within The Crypto Ecosystem

“Exchanges are the backbone of crypto’s future, built on transparency and trust. Our ISO 27001:2022 certification is a testament to our unwavering commitment to security,” Oliver Stauber highlighted.

KuCoin enhances its reliability by maintaining over 100% Proof of Reserves, which undergoes monthly third-party audits, holding SOC 2 Type II certification and the recently obtained ISO 27001:2022 certification announced on May 13th, 2025. These measures are part of the exchange’s ongoing efforts to foster a more secure and trustworthy environment within the cryptocurrency sector.

Additionally, KuCoin has introduced a $2 billion Trust Project aimed at establishing new standards in security and regulatory compliance. The exchange currently holds five regulatory licenses worldwide and plans to launch compliant platforms in Europe and Australia by the end of 2025, alongside expanding the KCS ecosystem to increase value for its global user base.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson