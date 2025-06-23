Korea Blockchain Week 2025 Names Donald Trump Jr. As Keynote Speaker, Announces Sui, Stable, And 0G As Lead Conference Partners

In Brief Korea Blockchain Week 2025 announced its second speaker lineup featuring Donald Trump Jr. and confirmed Sui, Stable, and 0G as lead partners, highlighting its focus on innovation, international collaboration, and practical Web3 applications.

Asia’s leading Web3 event, Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025), announced its second group of speakers along with the confirmation of its lead partners. The event, scheduled for September 23-24 at the Walkerhill Hotel & Resort in Seoul, will feature notable individuals from the Web3 sector and international organizations, including Donald Trump Jr. of American Bitcoin.

The conference partners—Sui, Stable, and 0G—will be represented by Adeniyi Abioduni, Joshua Harding, and Michael Heinrich respectively. Donald Trump Jr., recognized for his leadership in the cryptocurrency mining firm American Bitcoin, brings business experience to the lineup. He leads a distinguished group of speakers that also includes Lily Liu, President of the Solana Foundation and former co-founder of Earn.com, acquired by Coinbase.

Additional confirmed speakers include Keone Hon of Monad Foundation, Guy Young from Ethena Labs, Sandeep Nailwal of Sentient, Austin Federa of Double Zero, Farokh Sarmad from Rug Radio, Sebastien A from Sophon, and Charlie Hu of Bitlayer Lab. They join previously announced participants such as Mike Ho, co-founder and CEO of US Bitcoin, well-known crypto figure Arthur Hayes, and Bybit CEO Ben Zhou.

KBW2025 Highlights Strategic Partnerships With Sui, Stable, And 0G To Drive Innovation In Blockchain And AI Integration

The primary conference partners for KBW2025 include Sui, Stable, and 0G. Sui, a Layer 1 blockchain platform created by Mysten Labs, focuses on enabling fast and private digital asset ownership and use. Adeniyi Abiodun, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Mysten Labs and former Meta executive, is scheduled to present on the global adoption of Web3 technologies. Stable, supported by Tether, the issuer of USDT, aims to offer a reliable and efficient transactional environment by using USDT as a transaction fee token and providing infrastructure solutions for enterprise payments.

Joshua Harding, CEO of Stable, will discuss the potential impacts and opportunities of stablecoin-based blockchain infrastructure in future financial markets. The third partner, 0G, is a modular Layer 1 blockchain project that combines AI with blockchain technology, positioning itself as a decentralized AI operating system designed to support scalable next-generation AI applications on-chain.

Michael Heinrich, co-founder and CEO of 0G, will share insights on the future of the convergence between cryptocurrency and AI, including its challenges and prospects. KBW2025 aims to gather cryptocurrency developers, entrepreneurs, and institutional investors to address important subjects such as AI and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

Korea Blockchain Week 2025 To Reinforce Seoul As Asia’s Premier Hub For Web3 Innovation

Korea Blockchain Week has established itself as Asia’s leading blockchain event, offering a comprehensive week-long program that combines an extensive conference with hackathons, networking opportunities, art exhibitions, and cultural activities. It serves as a crucial bridge connecting South Korea’s dynamic market with the wider global Web3 community. The 2025 edition of KBW will focus on practical applications and international collaboration, reinforcing Seoul’s status as a major hub for Web3 innovation and investment.

Participants can expect a diverse range of networking events, ancillary activities, and cultural experiences designed to create a meaningful and engaging atmosphere. As a prominent event within the global Web3 sector, KBW2025 aims to bring together top industry experts to foster collaboration and drive forward technological advancements.

