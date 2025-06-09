en en
ar ar az az bg bg zh-CN zh-CN zh-TW zh-TW hr hr cs cs da da nl nl tl tl fi fi fr fr de de el el iw iw hu hu id id it it ja ja ko ko lt lt ms ms fa fa pl pl pt pt ro ro ru ru sk sk sl sl es es sv sv th th tr tr uk uk uz uz vi vi
Lifestyle News Report Technology
June 09, 2025

Korea Blockchain Week 2025 Announces First Speakers Including Arthur Hayes, Bo Hines, And Founders Of American Bitcoin

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: June 09, 2025 at 9:00 am Updated: June 09, 2025 at 8:20 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: June 09, 2025 at 9:00 am

In Brief

Korea Blockchain Week 2025 has unveiled its initial speaker lineup and will host a major Web3 conference in Seoul this September, featuring global blockchain leaders, cultural programming, and discussions on key industry trends.

Korea Blockchain Week 2025 Announces First Speakers Including Arthur Hayes, Bo Hines, And Founders Of American Bitcoin

Asia’s leading Web3 event, Korea Blockchain Week, has announced its initial lineup of speakers, featuring key figures from the blockchain sector and global leadership. Scheduled for September 23–24 at the Walkerhill Hotel & Resort in Seoul, the conference will be accompanied by a week of Web3 activities and cultural events.

The program includes notable participants such as Arthur Hayes, founder of Maelstrom; Bo Hines from the White House; and the founders of American Bitcoin, a partnership between Hut 8 and the Trump Organization. Other distinguished speakers include Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham (CFTC), Haseeb Qureshi (Dragonfly), Adeniyi Abiodun (Mysten Labs), Ben Zhou (Bybit), Mike Belshe (BitGo), Yat Siu (Animoca Brands), Luca Netz (Pudgy Penguins), and Frank Chaparro (The Block). 

Collectively, the roster showcases a broad range of experts driving advancements in decentralized technology, digital regulation, institutional finance, and mainstream adoption.

“Korea Blockchain Week 2025 will set a new benchmark for Web3 discourse, bringing together an exceptional lineup of global thought leaders who will drive thought-provoking conversations on blockchain’s future, while reinforcing Seoul’s position as a global epicenter for Web3 innovation,” said Seonik Jeon, Founder and CEO of FACTBLOCK, in a written statement. “We still have over 300 speakers to be announced, many of whom will be making their first-ever appearance at Korea Blockchain Week,” he added.

KBW 2025: Insightful Discussions, Networking, Private Meetings, Art Exhibitions, And Cultural Activities Ahead

Korea Blockchain Week, now in its eighth year, has established itself as an essential forum for discussing key issues in blockchain technology, such as AI integration, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, Layer 1 and Layer 2 scalability, and the relationship between geopolitics and Web3. In 2024, over two-thirds of participants were from Korea, highlighting the country’s influence in shaping the blockchain landscape in the region. 

Attendees of the 2025 event can anticipate not only insightful discussions during the main conference but also a broad range of networking opportunities, private meetings, art exhibitions, and cultural activities, all contributing to Seoul’s standing as a major center for digital asset innovation. Confirmed conference partners, including Sui, Stable, and 0G, will also take part to further the dialogue on Web3’s future and showcase their latest developments.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

More articles
Hot Stories

Meta In Talks For Potential $10B Investment In Scale AI To Strengthen AI Capabilities

by Alisa Davidson
June 09, 2025

Firecrawl Launches ‘/search’ Endpoint, Allowing Users To Search And Scrape The Web In One API Call

by Alisa Davidson
June 09, 2025

Bitcoin Core Emphasizes User Freedom, Rejects Auto-Updates, Supports Spam Filters And Paid Transactions

by Alisa Davidson
June 09, 2025

Soneium Kicks Off ‘Soneium For All’ Incubator To Accelerate Consumer And Gaming Innovation

by Alisa Davidson
June 09, 2025
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Meta In Talks For Potential $10B Investment In Scale AI To Strengthen AI Capabilities

by Alisa Davidson
June 09, 2025

Firecrawl Launches ‘/search’ Endpoint, Allowing Users To Search And Scrape The Web In One API Call

by Alisa Davidson
June 09, 2025

Bitcoin Core Emphasizes User Freedom, Rejects Auto-Updates, Supports Spam Filters And Paid Transactions

by Alisa Davidson
June 09, 2025

Soneium Kicks Off ‘Soneium For All’ Incubator To Accelerate Consumer And Gaming Innovation

by Alisa Davidson
June 09, 2025

The Calm Before The Solana Storm: What Charts, Whales, And On-Chain Signals Are Saying Now

Solana has demonstrated strong performance, driven by increasing adoption, institutional interest, and key partnerships, while facing potential ...

Know More

Crypto In April 2025: Key Trends, Shifts, And What Comes Next

In April 2025, the crypto space focused on strengthening core infrastructure, with Ethereum preparing for the Pectra ...

Know More
Read More
Read more
Meta In Talks For Potential $10B Investment In Scale AI To Strengthen AI Capabilities
Business News Report Technology
Meta In Talks For Potential $10B Investment In Scale AI To Strengthen AI Capabilities
by Alisa Davidson
June 9, 2025
Firecrawl Launches ‘/search’ Endpoint, Allowing Users To Search And Scrape The Web In One API Call
News Report Technology
Firecrawl Launches ‘/search’ Endpoint, Allowing Users To Search And Scrape The Web In One API Call
by Alisa Davidson
June 9, 2025
Bitcoin Core Emphasizes User Freedom, Rejects Auto-Updates, Supports Spam Filters And Paid Transactions
News Report Software Technology
Bitcoin Core Emphasizes User Freedom, Rejects Auto-Updates, Supports Spam Filters And Paid Transactions
by Alisa Davidson
June 9, 2025
Soneium Kicks Off ‘Soneium For All’ Incubator To Accelerate Consumer And Gaming Innovation
News Report Technology
Soneium Kicks Off ‘Soneium For All’ Incubator To Accelerate Consumer And Gaming Innovation
by Alisa Davidson
June 9, 2025
CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.