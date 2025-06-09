Korea Blockchain Week 2025 Announces First Speakers Including Arthur Hayes, Bo Hines, And Founders Of American Bitcoin

In Brief Korea Blockchain Week 2025 has unveiled its initial speaker lineup and will host a major Web3 conference in Seoul this September, featuring global blockchain leaders, cultural programming, and discussions on key industry trends.

Asia’s leading Web3 event, Korea Blockchain Week, has announced its initial lineup of speakers, featuring key figures from the blockchain sector and global leadership. Scheduled for September 23–24 at the Walkerhill Hotel & Resort in Seoul, the conference will be accompanied by a week of Web3 activities and cultural events.

The program includes notable participants such as Arthur Hayes, founder of Maelstrom; Bo Hines from the White House; and the founders of American Bitcoin, a partnership between Hut 8 and the Trump Organization. Other distinguished speakers include Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham (CFTC), Haseeb Qureshi (Dragonfly), Adeniyi Abiodun (Mysten Labs), Ben Zhou (Bybit), Mike Belshe (BitGo), Yat Siu (Animoca Brands), Luca Netz (Pudgy Penguins), and Frank Chaparro (The Block).

Collectively, the roster showcases a broad range of experts driving advancements in decentralized technology, digital regulation, institutional finance, and mainstream adoption.

“Korea Blockchain Week 2025 will set a new benchmark for Web3 discourse, bringing together an exceptional lineup of global thought leaders who will drive thought-provoking conversations on blockchain’s future, while reinforcing Seoul’s position as a global epicenter for Web3 innovation,” said Seonik Jeon, Founder and CEO of FACTBLOCK, in a written statement. “We still have over 300 speakers to be announced, many of whom will be making their first-ever appearance at Korea Blockchain Week,” he added.

KBW 2025: Insightful Discussions, Networking, Private Meetings, Art Exhibitions, And Cultural Activities Ahead

Korea Blockchain Week, now in its eighth year, has established itself as an essential forum for discussing key issues in blockchain technology, such as AI integration, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, Layer 1 and Layer 2 scalability, and the relationship between geopolitics and Web3. In 2024, over two-thirds of participants were from Korea, highlighting the country’s influence in shaping the blockchain landscape in the region.

Attendees of the 2025 event can anticipate not only insightful discussions during the main conference but also a broad range of networking opportunities, private meetings, art exhibitions, and cultural activities, all contributing to Seoul’s standing as a major center for digital asset innovation. Confirmed conference partners, including Sui, Stable, and 0G, will also take part to further the dialogue on Web3’s future and showcase their latest developments.

