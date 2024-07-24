JPMorgan Warns: The Hidden Reasons Why Bitcoin’s Recent Rally Could Be a Fool’s Gold Rush

Share this article







by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Bitcoin experienced a significant upswing in recent weeks, reaching $68,500 before leveling off around $68,115, following a drop of $53,500 on July 5th.

In recent weeks, there has been a notable upswing in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin momentarily reaching $68,500 before leveling off around $68,115. This recovery follows a precipitous drop that saw Bitcoin hit $53,500 on July 5th.

Photo: CoinGecko

Some crypto fans are excited about this turnaround, viewing it as the start of a fresh bull run. However, a number of analysts and financial institutions are warning against getting too carried away, speculating that this resurgence might not last long.

Political Developments Fueling the Rally

Recent political developments in the US seem to be a major factor behind the current crypto market rise. The political environment has changed as a result of Vice President Kamala Harris’s support as the Democratic Party’s nominee and President Joe Biden’s sudden withdrawal from the campaign. Notable changes have been made to the financial markets, particularly with regard to cryptocurrencies.

Within a day of its start, Harris’ campaign raised $49.6 million in grassroots donations, demonstrating its remarkable momentum. The perceived odds of the impending election have changed as a result of this event; according to prediction markets, Trump’s chances of winning have decreased from 71% to 65%, while Harris’s odds have increased from 16% to 30%.

The cryptocurrency market is affected by the possibility of a more competitive race. Some investors believe that a second Trump administration would be better for the cryptocurrency sector overall, especially in terms of rules. The current price spike of Bitcoin and other digital assets can be attributed in part to this notion.

The fact that Trump will be speaking at the Nashville Bitcoin conference is fueling even more speculation. There are rumors going around that he could declare that cryptocurrencies would play a bigger part in the financial system; some even say he might proclaim Bitcoin to be a strategic reserve asset. If such an announcement comes to pass, it may lead to a sharp rise in prices.

Market Performance and Economic Indicators

The recovery of the cryptocurrency market has been accompanied by gains in more established financial markets. At the close, the S&P, Dow, and Nasdaq all had gains of 1.08%, 0.32%, and 1.58%, respectively. This implies that investors are generally more risk-taking.

Market players are, however, keeping a careful eye on impending economic data releases, such as GDP statistics for the second quarter and the PCE index, which is the Federal Reserve’s favored inflation barometer. These reports have the potential to have a big impact on market sentiment and the durability of the present rise.

JPMorgan’s Cautionary Perspective

Even if the recent price spike has created a lot of hope, a research analysis from JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou indicates that the recovery is more likely to be tactical than the start of a new, long-term bullish trend. The bank provides many justifications for this evaluation:

According to JPMorgan, the price of Bitcoin at the moment is excessive, given its $43,000 manufacturing cost and its volatility-adjusted value compared to gold, which they estimate to be worth $53,000. The bank observes that the market for Bitcoin futures is losing steam, which is attributed to significant liquidations by Gemini, Mt. Gox, and German government debtors.

Although the market has been negatively impacted by liquidations, JPMorgan anticipates that this will change in the upcoming month. This may cause the positioning of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Bitcoin futures to rise through August.

The experts note that as some investors see a second Trump presidency as more crypto-friendly, both Bitcoin and gold may profit from the increased possibility of a Trump election victory.

Crypto Market Dynamics and Investor Sentiment

A combination of bullish and negative elements have defined the recent performance of the cryptocurrency market. Positively, because creditors for Mt. Gox have so far restricted their sales, there seems to be less risk of massive sell-offs from them. Furthermore, the German government has eliminated additional selling pressure by concluding its Bitcoin liquidation.

The market still has difficulties, though. The JPMorgan analysis emphasizes how Bitcoin reserves have decreased on exchanges during the previous month, most likely as a result of government and creditor liquidations. The bank had to lower its forecast of the year-to-date net flow from the cryptocurrency market from $12 billion to $8 billion as a result.

Photo: CoinMarketCap

Technical Analysis and Market Predictions

There are still market experts that are bullish about the future of Bitcoin. Before Trump’s address in Nashville, 10x Research CEO Markus Thielen advised against selling Bitcoin or initiating short positions since it “could turn out to be a costly exercise.” In addition, Thielen highlights the previous all-time high of $68,300 for Bitcoin as a critical “line in the sand,” implying that if it is able to maintain above this mark, a “parabolic move” may occur in the months ahead.

To strengthen this viewpoint, market analyst Rekt Capital asserts that the “Parabolic Phase” of Bitcoin’s halving cycle will commence once it has completed 66.6% of its “Re-Accumulation phase.”

A new administration’s capacity to implement regulatory reforms is another element affecting market sentiment. According to Thielen, a Trump win would result in changes at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), where Gary Gensler, the current head, is expected to step down even though his formal term expires in June 2026. The regulatory climate for digital assets may change if a new SEC chair takes a more pro-crypto position.

Altcoin Performance in the Bitcoin’s Shade

Although the recent rise has mostly focused on Bitcoin, altcoin performance has been inconsistent. With a few notable exceptions, the majority of tokens in the top 200 by market capitalization saw slight losses. The greatest gainers were AIOZ network (AIOZ), cat in a dogs world (MEW), and Celestia (TIA), while the biggest losers were io.net (IO), OriginTrail (TRAC), and Raydium (RAY).

The complicated dynamics in the cryptocurrency market, where the movements of Bitcoin do not always precisely correspond with those of lower-cap tokens, are highlighted by this performance difference. It also emphasizes how crucial it is to take into account the unique characteristics and market positioning of any cryptocurrency when evaluating possible investment possibilities.

The short-term future for the cryptocurrency market is still unclear, but the industry’s long-term trend is still changing. The maturing of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is attributed to a number of factors, including the growing interest from institutional investors, the creation of new financial instruments like Bitcoin ETFs, and the continuous integration of blockchain technology into several industries.

Maturation brings new difficulties as well. The market may show distinct patterns of behavior compared to its earlier, more speculative phases as it is increasingly integrated with traditional financial institutions and macroeconomic variables. When the market adjusts to its new position in the larger financial environment, this might result in times of consolidation and slower development.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Viktoriia is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Viktoriia Palchik

