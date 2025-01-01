en en
Business Markets News Report Technology
January 01, 2025

Jordan Approves Blockchain Policy to Modernize Government Services

Victoria d'Este
by
Published: January 01, 2025 at 4:29 am Updated: January 01, 2025 at 3:31 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: January 01, 2025 at 4:29 am

In Brief

Jordan’s Council of Ministers has authorized the Jordan Blockchain Technology Policy for 2025, aiming to modernize government services, enhance data security, and boost digital and economic objectives.

Jordan Approves Blockchain Policy to Modernize Government Services

The Jordan Blockchain Technology Policy for 2025, a proactive strategy to incorporate blockchain technology into government services, has been authorized by the Jordanian Council of Ministers. The policy seeks to promote economic modernization, increase openness, and strengthen data security. This action advances Jordan’s digital and economic objectives and is consistent with its larger strategy of building confidence in government operations.

Increasing Transparency and Trust

Increasing public trust in government performance is one of the policy’s main goals. Jordan aims to improve public administration’s transparency by leveraging the safe and impenetrable technology of blockchain technology. By ensuring that all transactions and records can be verified, blockchain’s immutable ledger lowers the possibility of fraud and corruption. It is anticipated that enhanced accountability will boost public confidence in the administration.

Blockchain will also offer effective and safe methods for managing private information. In response to the rising need for strong digital protections in a world that is becoming more interconnected, the policy places a strong emphasis on the total security and privacy of citizen information.

The way the Jordanian government manages administrative procedures is likewise going to be completely transformed by blockchain. The government anticipates cutting operating expenses and administrative delays by utilizing blockchain’s real-time transaction automation and verification capabilities. Businesses and residents will benefit from quicker, more effective services as a consequence.

Cutting back on government operations’ duration and expense is consistent with Jordan’s larger economic modernization plan. A more competitive economy is anticipated as a result of increased public service efficiency, which is likely to have favorable knock-on consequences in other industries.

Aligning with Jordsn’s Economic Goals

The policy contains clauses that encourage blockchain entrepreneurs and start-ups, fostering innovation in the technology industry. By promoting blockchain application development and testing, Jordan hopes to establish itself as a pioneer in cutting-edge technology.

The government also intends to spend money on education and training in order to create a workforce that is knowledgeable about blockchain technology. This emphasis on developing specialist skills guarantees that the nation has the know-how required to carry out and maintain its ambitious blockchain projects.

A key element of Jordan’s Vision for Economic Modernization is the blockchain policy. The country hopes to strengthen its service sector and boost service exports by incorporating new technologies into government activities. Blockchain’s adoption is expected to enhance infrastructure, improve governance, and attract foreign investment, all of which contribute to national development goals.

This initiative underscores Jordan’s commitment to economic diversification and its aspiration to establish itself as a competitive player in the global digital economy.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience.

Victoria d'Este
