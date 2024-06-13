Is New Meme Token Base Dawgz 2024’s Hottest Altcoin – $1M Raised In Days

Memecoin are a hot asset class right now, with a cumulative market cap of over $55 billion. Base ecosystem tokens are also gaining traction, with CoinMarketCap showing that their trading volume in on the uptick.

Capitalizing on both narratives is Base Dawgz ($DAWGZ), a new meme token developed on Base, which has taken the market by storm with its multichain interoperability.

The project has already raised upwards of $1 million in its early access presale, which started just days ago on May 30th. Is Base Dawgz set to be the hottest altcoin of 2024?

Introducing New Meme Token Base Dawgz

The official basedawgz.com website describes $DAWGZ as a project designed for those who crave innovation. However, the imagery that it presents makes “adventurous innovation” a more suitable description.

A Shiba Inu strapped with a base jumping gear is falling through the clouds. However, it is not alone, as other popular memes, ranging from Wojak to Pepe, are strapped along for the ride.

Visitors get the first taste of the project’s creativity as they scroll through the screen and witness the Base Dawgz falling while words about the project are shown on the screen. At the bottom lies a trampoline held together by other meme characters.

The token’s showcase of other memecoins jumping together is not an accident. It gives insight into the unifying power of Base Dawgz, which is possible due to its multi-chain attribute.

Tapping into the Power of Base, Solana, Ethereum, Avalanche, and Binance Smart Chain

Base Dawgz gets its name from its chain of origin—Base. However, with the help of Wormhole and Portal Bridge, it has overcome the limitations of one blockchain and become capable of traversing through four other chains.

With Wormhole, a decentralized, universal message-passing protocol, Base Dawgz has gained the ability to provide interoperability between different blockchain ecosystems.

With Portal Bridge, the functionality of Base Dawgz’s native token—$DAWGZ—has been extended to support secure and efficient asset transference, giving investors a smoother experience.

A Community-Centric Token at Heart

With its ability to traverse across five different chains, Base Dawgz is working towards realizing its main goal of bringing the community together. Accessibility on multiple chains means the flexibility to interact with an ecosystem however one wants.

Base Dawgz blends this thrill of flexible interaction with an intriguing utility that rewards those who positively reinforce the project’s ecosystem. This perk is known as ‘Be Social for Airdrop.’

Be Social for Airdrop

“Be Social for Airdrop” is Base Dawgz’s unique reward-based ecosystem that rewards presale investors. The goal is simply to create and share memes on X.com (formerly Twitter). As investors share more memes, they generate more points. When the presale concludes, these points can be redeemed for additional $DAWGZ tokens.

Base Dawgz has allocated a total supply of 8.453 billion tokens according to the following:

Presale – 20% Staking – 20% Liquidity – 20% Marketing – 15% $DAWGZ Rewards – 15% Listings – 10%

How to Buy Dawgz?

Follow these steps to buy Base Dawgz.

Go to the official website and choose a wallet to interact with the presale widget. Select the network through which you want to participate in the Base Dawgz presale. You can choose Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Solana, or Base. Specify the amount of ETH, BNB, AVAX, SOL, USDT, or USDC you want to exchange for $DAWGZ. Approve the transaction through your wallet. Claim your tokens once the presale concludes.

Is Base Dawgz a Good Investment?

Availability of multiple chains, community-centricity, innovation, and a focus on creating a unifying memecoin ecosystem — the perks of Base Dawgz are many.

Furthermore, it taps into the Base-meme coin narrative, which could boost its value once it debuts on cryptocurrency exchanges and position it among the top meme coins.

Major crypto YouTubers are already discussing it. Jacob Crypto Bury, a leading crypto influencer with over 40,000 subscribers on YouTube, has already discussed the token’s “massive potential” as a dog-themed meme coin.

“10 dog meme coins are valued over $100 million. So, that’s something big to consider when choosing Base Dawgz.” the YouTuber said.

Additionally, publications like The Economic Times have drawn comparisons between Base Dawgz and Brett, which is another leading memecoin on Base.

Those who want to “base jump” into Base Dawgz’s ecosystem can visit the official website, basedawgz.com.

