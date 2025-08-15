IoTeX Launches R3al World Happy Tour Across Asia To Showcase DePIN And Physical AI Innovations

In Brief IoTeX is hosting the R3al World Happy Tour across Tokyo, Seoul, and Singapore this summer to showcase developments in physical AI and decentralized infrastructure while connecting developers, investors, and industry leaders.

Decentralized infrastructure platform IoTeX announced the R3al World Happy Tour, a three-stop event series in Tokyo, Seoul, and Singapore this summer, designed to highlight developments in physical AI and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN).

The event series aims to provide clarity and credibility to the growing landscape, connecting infrastructure developers with investors and stakeholders interested in long-term, capital-intensive projects. R3al World Happy Tour will offer participants access to industry leaders through keynote speeches, panel discussions, business pitches, and networking opportunities.

The Tokyo stop, DePIN x AI – R3al World Happy Hour, will take place on Monday, August 25th, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the rooftop of ANDAZ TOKYO, featuring a program of talks, panels, and networking sessions with panoramic views of the city. The event will examine practical business models and strategic applications inspired by IoTeX’s experience as a global leader in DePIN, with a focus on future opportunities for Japanese enterprises. Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance through the official event link.

Following Tokyo, the tour will move to Seoul on September 22nd from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM at AVECQUE Cheongdam, Gangnam, hosted in collaboration with TokenPost and Bloomingbit, featuring discussions, panels, and networking for the Web3 DePIN and AI community.

The final stop will be in Singapore on Monday, September 30th at the Amara Hotel, where the largest DePIN and AI-focused gathering of the year will take place, bringing together global leaders in infrastructure and intelligence.

Additional information on speakers and registration will be provided in upcoming announcements.

IoTeX: Driving Integration Of Blockchain And IoT For DePIN And DePAI

Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, IoTeX is a modular infrastructure platform focused on enabling DePIN and Decentralized Physical Artificial Intelligence (DePAI). By linking real-world data from smart devices to blockchain networks, IoTeX facilitates direct interaction between devices, decentralized applications (dApps), and AI-driven systems.

As an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain, the platform supports off-chain computing middleware and open hardware, allowing seamless integration for billions of connected physical devices. To date, the IoTeX blockchain has processed over 150 million transactions, connects more than 20 million devices, and supports an ecosystem of over 250 on-chain projects.

Recently, IoTeX announced its strategic support for the professional exhibition DePIN Expo 2025, dedicated to decentralized physical infrastructure networks. As one of the largest open ecosystems in this sector, IoTeX plans to showcase advanced technologies and practical applications that demonstrate the convergence of blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.

