News Report Technology
February 03, 2025

IoTeX Unveils 2025 Roadmap, Focusing On New Ecosystem Momentum Driven By DePIN And AI

Alisa Davidson
Published: February 03, 2025
Edited and fact-checked: February 03, 2025

In Brief

IoTeX unveiled its 2025 roadmap, aiming to establish a platform that bridges AI with real-world data, expand in the US, and launch a DePIN + AI Assets Reserve.

IoTeX Unveils 2025 Roadmap, Focusing On New Ecosystem Momentum Driven By DePIN And AI

Provider of modular infrastructure for decentralized physical infrastructure network (DePIN) projects, IoTeX unveiled its roadmap for 2025, aiming to establish a platform that enables AI to interact with the physical world.

The roadmap includes plans for the development of Physical AI and sentient AI agents. IoTeX intends to create an open yet flexible framework that supports the training and coordination of AI systems, utilizing verifiable, real-world data from DePIN devices.

In 2025, IoTeX plans to further develop its modular DePIN infrastructure and introduce new systems that will facilitate innovation across the “Train,” “Model,” and “Automate” stages of the DePIN value chain. This will catalyze a new era of AI-driven applications that integrate real-world data with advanced AI technologies.

IoTeX has already begun its 2025 initiatives with the beta launch of QuickSilver, an open-source framework that connects the power of large language models (LLMs) with DePIN to enable the creation of sophisticated AI applications like BinoAI. QuickSilver leverages DePIN devices as the “eyes and ears” of AI, allowing real-time data collection, contextual response, and physical-world interaction. 

With the planned QuickSilver Testnet launch in Q1 2025, DePIN and AI developers will be able to bridge existing DePIN infrastructures with emerging AI technologies, giving rise to a new generation of sentient AI applications. Projects using QuickSilver will also seamlessly deploy tokens across Solana, Ethereum, and IoTeX L1, with native integration into depinscan.io.

IoTeX To Expand US Presence, Establish DePIN And AI Strategic Reserve, And Strengthen Community Development

IoTeX also plans to expand its presence in the United States, forming partnerships with institutions and platforms such as Grayscale, Coinbase, Kraken, Robinhood, World Liberty Financial, and payment giants like PayPal and Venmo. These collaborations are aimed at increasing IOTX’s accessibility to a broader US audience via major exchanges and popular trading applications. Additionally, IoTeX is prioritizing partnerships with US-based DePIN projects, AI companies, and key players in infrastructure, telecommunications, automotive, and energy sectors. Strategic alliances with projects like Ripple, Hedera, Helium, Render, GeoDnet, and DIMO are expected to foster innovation, while its expansion into Solana, Ethereum, and Base will enable cross-chain DePIN networks. Furthermore, IoTeX is working to engage with the evolving regulatory landscape, having recently joined the Blockchain Association.

In addition to these efforts, IoTeX plans to create its own strategic reserve, initially funded by Bitcoin (BTC), to strengthen and support the decentralized ecosystem. This reserve will act as a vault for valuable long-term tokens and assets, offering protection for IOTX holders. 

IoTeX is also working to enhance community engagement across its Reddit, Discord, Telegram, and X channels. By embracing DAO-based governance, the platform allows users to actively participate in shaping its future. This involvement includes proposing ideas, voting on critical decisions, and contributing to the development of IoTeX. Additionally, the platform plans to introduce new educational programs and certification opportunities to further empower its community.

IoTeX is a platform that merges blockchain technology with the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart devices. Its main focus is to provide fast, secure blockchain solutions that connect real-world data to decentralized applications (dApps). It is also dedicated to developing blockchain-powered devices, such as home security cameras and cellular-IoT prototyping platforms, to drive innovation and practical use of IoT technology.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3.

