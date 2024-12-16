INTMAX Launches Testnet For Its First Stateless Layer 2 Payment Solution

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief INTMAX launches a public testnet for its network, designed to support the global Ethereum user base, offering enhanced scalability and strong privacy features, while keeping transaction fees below 0.5 cents.

Developer of Layer 2 payment solution for Ethereum, INTMAX announced the launch of its public testnet. The platform is designed to handle the global Ethereum user base, providing enhanced scalability while maintaining transaction fees below 0.5 cents, regardless of network congestion, and prioritizing strong privacy features.

Currently operating on the Sepolia Network, the testnet supports Windows, PC only macOS operating systems, and Metamask as a cryptocurrency wallet, with plans to expand support for other environments over time.

INTMAX utilizes a stateless architecture that processes transactions with only 5 bytes of on-chain data, leveraging advanced zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup technology. This approach aggregates multiple off-chain transactions into a single proof, reducing congestion on the Ethereum mainnet while preserving the network’s core security and decentralization principles. The stateless design is aligned with Ethereum’s scaling roadmap, highlighting its importance in Ethereum’s broader scalability efforts.

Key features of the testnet include sub-cent transaction fees regardless of network load, privacy-preserving transaction processing, unlimited scalability through stateless architecture, and enhanced security through ZK proofs.

These features tackle several blockchain adoption challenges, particularly in regions where traditional financial infrastructure is underdeveloped. By offering low transaction fees and high throughput, INTMAX lowers barriers for both individual users and institutional adoption. Additionally, the platform’s emphasis on privacy and security opens up new possibilities for financial services in previously underserved markets.

INTMAX Paves The Way For Scalable, Private Ethereum Transactions

“The launch of our testnet demonstrates INTMAX’s commitment to solving real-world payment challenges,” said Leona Hioki, Co-founder of INTMAX, in a written statement. “INTMAX brings a sense of functional beauty back to crypto through meticulous design. With the testnet launch and the upcoming activation of our advanced algorithm, INTMAX2, the project offers unprecedented capabilities. It can execute an extraordinary volume of transactions on Ethereum, exceeding traditional expectations while offering robust privacy,” he added.

Building on the successful launch of the INTMAX Wallet in early 2024, the release of the public testnet represents a significant step forward for the platform. INTMAX has also formed strategic partnerships in regions such as Latin America, Africa, and Japan, positioning itself as a key contributor to the global adoption of cryptocurrency.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson