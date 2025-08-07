Intellistake Technologies Corp. Activates Secure Wallet And Validator Infrastructure To Support Blockchain-Based Revenue Activities

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Intellistake has launched secure wallet and validator infrastructure, enabling self-custody, staking, and third-party delegation on the Fetch.ai network, while positioning itself to support institutional clients in accessing digital assets.

Intellistake Technologies Corp., a company specializing in decentralized AI, announced that it has launched its institutional-grade self-custody wallet and validator infrastructure. This development marks a significant step in the company’s shift toward blockchain-integrated operations, with key infrastructure components now fully implemented to support its primary business functions.

“With our infrastructure now live, we’ve taken the first key step toward securely participating in blockchain networks,” said Jason Dussault, CEO of Intellistake. “We’ve established the operational capabilities to support validator activity, digital asset management, and future growth in decentralized technologies,”he added.

Intellistake’s self-custody infrastructure was developed in partnership with Singularity Venture Hub (SVH), utilizing technology provided by Fireblocks, a widely adopted institutional platform among digital asset managers. The system includes enhanced security mechanisms such as multi-party computation (MPC) and SGX-secured transfer environments, enabling secure, segregated, and non-custodial digital asset management. This configuration allows both Intellistake and its enterprise collaborators to maintain continuous ownership and control of their digital assets with institutional-level safeguards in place.

“This is a critical foundation for any serious digital asset venture,” said Alessandro Spanò, Chief Operating Officer of Singularity Venture Hub, in a written statement. “By launching both MPC-based self-custody infrastructure and becoming a node validator, Intellistake has addressed two of the most essential components of digital asset readiness. These systems are key to enabling secure asset control, protocol-level participation, and future integration with institutional digital asset strategies,” he added.

Intellistake has also deployed a validator node on the Fetch.ai (FET) network, extending its involvement in decentralized infrastructure. Validator nodes perform essential functions within blockchain ecosystems by confirming transactions and maintaining network integrity, for which they receive staking rewards as compensation.

Fetch.ai, a blockchain-based artificial intelligence protocol and a principal component of the ASI Alliance, currently holds a market capitalization of around $1.66 billion USD and reports a daily trading volume of approximately $133 million USD. It is one of only eight AI-related tokens to exceed a $1 billion USD valuation and ranks among the top five in daily trading volume within the AI digital asset sector.

Intellistake Activates Validator Node To Enable FET Staking, Delegation, And Enterprise Blockchain Participation

With the validator node now active, Intellistake is positioned to conduct its own staking operations using FET, accept delegated FET tokens from external holders, and enable enterprise clients to engage with blockchain networks. Staking rewards are determined by the network protocol and are issued to participants providing infrastructure support. Fetch.ai validators currently receive an estimated annual return between 6% and 8%, with the current annual percentage rate (APR) standing at approximately 6.83%. These figures are subject to change based on network performance and conditions and are not guaranteed.

When external FET token holders delegate their assets to Intellistake’s validator, the company expects to receive an 8% service commission on the resulting yield. In collaboration with its partners, Intellistake has also established the necessary infrastructure to assist institutional clients in accessing blockchain environments. This includes the provision of secure, self-custodial wallet systems and integration into compliant blockchain infrastructure, eliminating the need for those clients to manage complex digital systems independently.

These tools are intended to offer institutions and partners enhanced visibility into Intellistake’s infrastructure and its operational role within decentralized AI networks. Now that both its wallet and validator systems are fully deployed, Intellistake is prepared to support secure and scalable digital asset participation. A subsequent announcement will outline the company’s initial token acquisitions and validator activities as it begins formal on-chain engagement. Starting at 12:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, external FET holders will be able to access Intellistake’s website to delegate their tokens to the validator.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson