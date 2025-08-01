en en
News Report Technology
August 01, 2025

Fetch.ai And Internet Computer Kick Off NextGen Agents Hackathon To Develop AI Agents On Decentralized Cloud

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: August 01, 2025 at 10:20 am Updated: August 01, 2025 at 10:16 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: August 01, 2025 at 10:20 am

In Brief

Fetch.ai and Internet Computer have launched the NextGen Agents Hackathon, inviting developers to build autonomous AI agents deployed fully on-chain using Fetch.ai’s technology and ICP’s decentralized blockchain.

Fetch.ai And Internet Computer Kick Off NextGen Agents Hackathon To Develop AI Agents On Decentralized Cloud

Provider of decentralized AI infrastructure and founding member of the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance, Fetch.ai announced the launch of the NextGen Agents Hackathon in partnership with Internet Computer (ICP), beginning on August 1st. 

This event, hosted by Fetch.ai’s Innovation Lab in collaboration with the ICP Hubs Network, marks Fetch.ai’s first hackathon in Indonesia and invites developers to create autonomous AI agents within Fetch.ai’s ecosystem, connected to the decentralized blockchain infrastructure of the Internet Computer. The hackathon is the first significant competition to combine Fetch.ai’s autonomous agent technology with fully on-chain deployment, with winners advancing to the World Computer Hacker League (WCHL) 2025 and competing for a prize pool of $300,000.

The event focuses on a key area in Web3 development: deploying Fetch.ai’s intelligent autonomous agents that function entirely on-chain without relying on traditional cloud services. Participants will utilize Fetch.ai’s uAgent framework to develop these agents and deploy them on Agentverse, an open agent marketplace, integrating them with the Internet Computer’s “canister” smart contracts to build AI-driven applications that operate independently on decentralized infrastructure.

NextGen Agents Hackathon Challenges Developers To Build Autonomous AI Agents With Fetch.ai’s Technology Stack

Developers will be tasked with building autonomous AI agents using Fetch.ai’s technology stack and connecting them to the Internet Computer ecosystem. Through deployment on Agentverse and interaction via ASI:One, Fetch.ai’s proprietary agentic large language model (LLM), participants will showcase their applications. 

Top teams from the hackathon will qualify for the Regional Round of WCHL, which features competitions across multiple categories, including AI, Bitcoin DeFi, Real-World Assets, Fully On-Chain, and an Open Track.

Throughout the hackathon, participants will receive mentorship from Fetch.ai and ICP engineers, who will provide guidance on intelligent agent development, on-chain integration, and practical Web3 deployment strategies. 

Registration for the hackathon opens on August 1st and closes on August 23rd, with submissions accepted from August 13th to August 23rd. Projects will be judged based on their innovative use of Fetch.ai’s tools, effective integration with ICP, technical proficiency, and potential real-world impact.

Tags:

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.