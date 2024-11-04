Inside TON Gateway 2024 in Dubai, Where Telegram’s Largest Blockchain Ecosystem Unveils New Paths to Mainstream Adoption

In Brief The TON Gateway 2024 event, held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai, attracted 1,500 attendees to showcase Telegram’s potential for incorporating blockchain into daily life.

The TON Gateway 2024 event, which took place at the Grand Hyatt Dubai from November 1–2, attracted an unprecedented 1,500 attendees from the blockchain and cryptocurrency community. This event showcased the TON community’s goal of using Telegram’s enormous user base to incorporate blockchain into daily life effectively. The conference, which featured high-energy panels, major announcements, and strategic updates, highlighted TON’s development as a Web3 gateway for millions of Telegram users.

A Brighter Future for Dirham-Pegged Stablecoin by Tether and TON

Tether’s intentions to introduce a dirham-pegged stablecoin on the TON network were among the statements made during the event. By facilitating safer, more seamless financial transactions in the MENA region, this new stablecoin hopes to increase TON’s usefulness. Establishing TON as a financial ecosystem that responds to local needs while striving for global reach is made possible by the incorporation of a stablecoin that is particular to a certain location.

Updates to TON’s Telegram-integrated wallet were also showcased at the event; TON Space now provides a single interface for users to interact with cryptocurrency via Telegram. Users will be able to effortlessly trade, stake, and access a range of decentralized apps with this iteration of TON’s wallet—all within the well-known Telegram platform. With over 100 million Telegram users now connected to TON Space, the network is positioned to bring the power of Web3 directly into users’ daily lives.

Announced at #TONGateway!



▪️ TON launched Society DAO to drive decentralization

▪️ TON Space reached 100M wallets; new features are coming soon

▪️ TON Teleport BTC testnet is ready — be the first to mint tgBTC

▪️ $1.25M Memecoin Competitions are underway!



More to come — LFG💎 pic.twitter.com/ihpryJQyKk — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) November 2, 2024

Leadership Insights and the Path to 500 Million Users

Key TON Foundation representatives spoke at the Gateway 2024 event on TON’s roadmap and the technological challenges of growing a decentralized ecosystem to 500 million people. Steve Yun, President of the TON Foundation, and Jack Booth, Co-Founder of the TON Society, discussed the difficulties in striking a balance between scalability and decentralization. The conversations reaffirmed TON’s dedication to building a blockchain that expands responsibly without compromising usability or performance.

Panels on TON’s strategy for GameFi and memecoins also examined this subject of expansion and decentralization. Alena Shmalko of the TON Foundation talked about how memecoins encourage community involvement and offer a special entry point for those new to the cryptocurrency since they are becoming an important cultural and financial force. The emphasis on fun and community-building illustrates TON’s approach to attracting users through accessible, engaging formats.

TON Memelandia Competition has begun! 💎



The full speech from @alenka_w3 pic.twitter.com/JW0V7xq1Uu — TON Memelandia (@TONmemelandia) November 1, 2024

TON GameFi and Mini-Apps: Engaging Users Through Interactive Experiences

With well-known mini-apps like Catizen and Hamster Kombat demonstrating the ability to draw in and hold on to a wide range of user demographics, TON’s mini-app ecosystem was another important focus point of the event.

TON’s mini-apps are designed to make Web3 easier to access by providing engaging, game-like experiences that are suitable for a wide range of users. Key Animoca Brands representatives discussed TON’s intentions to broaden GameFi products by implementing gamified DeFi apps, which combine financial involvement with fun, user-friendly forms.

Projects like Telegram Stars have generated $52 million in revenue in only four months, demonstrating how successful these mini-apps are in increasing engagement and revenue. The Gateway event demonstrated how TON’s mini-apps, which prioritize quality, engagement, and in-app revenue, will be a crucial tactic for gaining and keeping users.

Ongoing partnerships with top gaming companies complement this strategy, putting TON in a position to add well-known, top-notch titles to its ecosystem and enhance user experiences beyond simple revenue streams.

Integration of Stablecoin and DeFi Expansion

TON is concentrating more on DeFi advancements as a result of its growing user base and reach. Important collaborations with Chainlink, LayerZero, Axelar, and Pyth Network will provide crucial DeFi elements to the ecosystem, such as oracles and cross-chain bridges, facilitating safe, reliable asset transfers. A solid basis for stablecoin and Bitcoin acceptance within the ecosystem is intended to be established with the introduction of the dirham-pegged stablecoin with Tether and the soon-to-be-released TON Teleport BTC.

TON Teleport BTC testnet is ready 💎Be among the first to mint $tgBTC

Join https://t.co/YGhSqkoxyF for updates on the testnet!



Limited numbers of testnet access will be given – you can join upcoming Meme Competitions, DeFi Campaigns, and hold Degen Airdrop SBTs to get access.… pic.twitter.com/riF1EeuLnS — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) November 1, 2024

The goal of these improvements is to draw in institutional liquidity and create new avenues for regular users who are curious in decentralized finance. As a DeFi-ready blockchain that integrates easily with the conventional financial sector, TON’s stablecoin push and BTC integration will be a big lure for people looking for financial flexibility and security, according to the discussions.

The Development of dApp Connectivity and Wallet UX

The introduction of TON Space, an advancement of the Telegram-integrated wallet that offers a simple, user-friendly interface for users to interact with the TON ecosystem, was one of the conference’s highlights. With the Telegram app, TON Space aims to streamline on-chain activities, including incentives, staking, and access to decentralized apps. Users may now earn, trade, and interact with Web3 without ever leaving Telegram thanks to this direct access to dApps, which marks a shift in the user experience.

Today, @rogozov announced at #TONGateway that TON Space has reached 100M wallets and is preparing to exit its beta phase



Next step, TON Space will feature easier navigation, allowing users to switch between TON Space and @wallet_tg with a simple slider, more⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Lu6oXO2gKT — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) November 1, 2024

By making it simple for users to switch between Telegram’s social and TON’s financial features, TON Space’s simplified user interface improves accessibility while also bolstering user retention. With the broader adoption of blockchain within Telegram’s worldwide user base, this connection is essential to TON’s goal of putting cryptocurrency in everyone’s pocket.

TON’s Role in Web3 Adoption

TON Gateway 2024 emphasized the network’s goal of leveraging Telegram as a springboard for blockchain adoption by fusing a robust ecosystem of decentralized technologies, a friendly community, and solid partnerships.

The TON ecosystem is well-positioned to introduce Web3 to the general public, with projects ranging from GameFi and DeFi to memecoins and stablecoins. The occasion showed that TON’s future is not just ambitious but also based on a well-defined plan to bring millions of people into the Web3 age and integrate blockchain technology into commonplace digital interactions.

The enthusiasm, knowledge, and innovations showcased at the TON Gateway 2024 have solidified TON’s status as a leader in the widespread adoption of Web3, paving the path for even bigger achievements in the years to come.

