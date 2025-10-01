InnoBlock 2025 Concludes With Great Success: Envisioning The Next Chapter Of Web3

In Brief InnoBlock 2025 in Singapore convened global Web3 leaders to explore practical adoption, emerging trends, and cross-industry collaboration for the future of the digital economy.

Asia’s leading Web3 innovation festival, InnoBlock 2025, took place at the National Gallery Singapore on September 30th. The event was organized with support from HolmesAI, TruStable, Bitrise Capital, and Nano Labs, and co-hosted by ABGA, ME, and ICC.

Centered on the theme “From Tokens to Mainstream,” InnoBlock 2025 aimed to explore the pathways for Web3 to achieve global adoption. The conference emphasized practical use cases and real-world value creation, highlighting a multidisciplinary perspective rather than focusing solely on technical developments. Hosted in Singapore, a recognized hub for finance and technology, the event provided a platform for innovators of Chinese heritage to engage with the wider Web3 community on an international scale.

The program covered a wide range of topics within Web3, including Stablecoins, DAT, AI, RWA, DeFi, Gaming, and DePIN, among others. Participants, including founders, technologists, and investors from around the world, discussed emerging opportunities and challenges across trillion-dollar markets. Sessions combined macroeconomic trends with practical applications, offering actionable insights and case studies to inform the future of the digital economy.

Official reports indicate that over 5,000 industry professionals attended InnoBlock 2025, making it the largest side event during Token2049 Week. The conference featured two stages—Main Stage and Fireside Stage—with eight keynote presentations, thirteen panel discussions, and one fireside chat. A mix of formats, from trend analysis to application-focused sessions, ensured that discussions were both informative and accessible. The event provided a thorough overview of the current Web3 landscape while encouraging cross-disciplinary dialogue and collaboration.

InnoBlock 2025 Features Keynotes And Panels On AI, Stablecoins, DeFi, And Web3 Innovation

Among the keynote presentations at the event, Jessica, CEO of ME, spoke on “The New Era of AI and Digital Assets,” while Killian, CEO Assistant at HolmesAI, delivered “HolmesAI — The Closest AI Agent to the Real You.” Sam Seo, Chairman of Kaia Foundation, addressed “Asia’s Stablecoin Orchestration Layer — Kaia’s Stablecoin Strategy to Connect Asia,” and Ro, Co-Founder of TruStable, presented “Anti-Inflation Money: Yield-Bearing Stablecoins for Inclusive Finance, Wealth Growth, and Preservation.” Xin Yan, Co-Founder of Sign, discussed “The Real Global Capital Market,” Zixi Zhu, CEO of StableStock, shared insights on “Stock Tokenization and Use Case,” Nicholas Baes, COO of Bakkt, spoke on “From Tokenization to Trust: Building the Infrastructure for the Next Decade of Digital Assets,” and Yoka Zhou, CEO of ICC, delivered “Acceleration for Innovation: ICC’s Role in Shaping the Future of Blockchain and Beyond.”

The main stage panel discussions explored key Web3 topics, including the future of Web3 gaming, scaling stablecoins in the digital economy, unlocking real-world assets on blockchain, integrating AI into Web3 innovation and infrastructure, and the evolving role of digital asset treasuries in publicly listed crypto firms.

Additionally, the fireside stage hosted panels that examined the next phase of DeFi innovation, the intersection of centralized and decentralized finance, the influence of investors and incubators on Web3 development, the convergence of crypto payments and digital asset management, bridging Web2 and Web3 for blockchain gaming adoption, the merging of digital assets with traditional equities, tokenization of real-world assets and its impact on capital markets, and infrastructure challenges for DePIN builders.

InnoBlock 2025 Highlights Strategic Insights On BNB Treasury And The Future Of Web3 Innovation

A notable fireside session, titled “BNB Treasury: Building the Digital Asset Strategy for the Web3 Ecosystem,” featured Jack Kong, Founder of Nano Labs (Nasdaq: NA), and Sarah Song, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain. The conversation examined the strategic function of the BNB Treasury within the ecosystem, emphasizing a multi-layered reserve approach and a model combining equity financing with BNB reserves. The speakers also discussed the treasury’s influence on ecosystem dynamics and token pricing, while highlighting forthcoming opportunities and challenges.

As a premier event addressing the multi-faceted Web3 landscape, InnoBlock 2025 prioritized dialogue and meaningful connection. Beyond hosting leading speakers and institutions, the conference incorporated community-focused interactive experiences and dedicated networking spaces, fostering collaboration and relationship-building, and positioning itself as a central hub for global industry engagement.

InnoBlock 2025 concluded at the intersection of innovation and strategic insight. Focused on Web3 technological advancements, industry trends, and emerging themes, the conference facilitated forward-looking discussions, generating fresh perspectives and new possibilities. The event’s success was supported by partners and sponsors, including Title Sponsors HolmesAI, TruStable, Bitrise Capital, and Nano Labs; Golden Sponsors Sei, Planet Hares, SavannaSurvival, Loop Finance, Google Cloud, and CloudMile; Silver Sponsors BS KOL Club, Sieger, The9bit, Solulu, BTSE Enterprise Solutions, MetaArena, Nika Labs, XPIN Network, and SeekD; along with numerous media and ecosystem partners whose participation amplified the event’s reach and collaboration potential.

Although the summit has concluded, the momentum for openness, dialogue, and cross-industry innovation continues, shaping the next stage of Web3 development. The conference underscored that Web3 is transitioning from concept to real-world application, integrating with economic and social structures. While InnoBlock 2025 did not answer every question, it highlighted critical challenges and illuminated future possibilities, with ABGA, ME, and ICC looking forward to reconvening global innovators and industry leaders at the next summit to witness the ongoing evolution of Web3.

