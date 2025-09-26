Joining Forces To Chart A New Chapter For The Industry: ABGA, ME, And ICC Co-Host InnoBlock 2025

In Brief InnoBlock 2025, Asia’s leading Web3 innovation festival, will be held on September 30 at the National Gallery Singapore, bringing together global founders, technologists, and investors to explore the future of digital assets, DeFi, and blockchain infrastructure.

Supported by title sponsors HolmesAI, TruStable, Bitrise Capital, and Nano Labs, and co-hosted by ABGA, ME, and ICC, InnoBlock 2025, Asia’s premier Web3 innovation festival, will be held on September 30th at the National Gallery Singapore. The event is designed to provide an engaging and open environment where ideas and practical applications intersect, fostering meaningful communication and collaboration between Chinese-speaking developers and the broader global Web3 community.

This year’s theme, “From Tokens to Mainstream,” has been expanded to cover both foundational and emerging aspects of Web3. Discussions will span stablecoins, decentralized autonomous technologies, AI, real-world assets (RWAs), decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePINs). Attendees will gain a comprehensive perspective on trillion-dollar market opportunities and challenges, while observing the accelerating convergence of traditional finance with Web3. With thousands of industry professionals already registered, InnoBlock 2025 is positioned as the largest and most anticipated side event of TOKEN2049.

The festival will bring together global founders, technologists, and investors to share insights and forward-looking perspectives, offering strategic guidance and a roadmap for the development of the Web3 industry. The speaker lineup includes CEOs, founders, and co-founders from organizations such as dydx Foundation, Boyaa Interactive International, Nano Labs, Kai’s Foundation, Bitrise Capital, GAIB, Avail, China Renaissance, Amber Premium, STEPN, Sei, Me, GEODNET, Aethir, Hashkey Tokenisation, and several others.

InnoBlock 2025 Agenda: Exploring Web3 Innovation, Stablecoins, DeFi, And The Future Of Digital Asset Infrastructure

The conference will be held across two stages—the Main Stage and the Fireside Stage—and will feature a program designed to encourage interdisciplinary discussion and collaboration, including seven keynote presentations, thirteen panel discussions, and one fireside chat.

Keynotes on the Main Stage will explore topics such as the future of Web3 gaming, the expansion of stablecoins and their impact on the digital economy, unlocking the potential of RWAs on blockchain, the role of AI in shaping Web3 innovation and infrastructure, and the evolution of digital asset treasuries in publicly listed cryptocurrency firms, among others.

The Fireside Stage will host panels addressing areas such as the next wave of DeFi innovation, bridging the gap between centralized and decentralized finance, the influence of investors and incubators on emerging Web3 projects, the intersection of cryptocurrency payments and digital asset management, strategies for achieving mass adoption of blockchain games, the convergence of digital assets with traditional equities, the impact of RWA tokenization on capital markets, and the infrastructure challenges faced by builders of decentralized physical networks.

Since its official announcement, the conference has attracted a lot of attention within the industry and received strong support from a wide range of partners. HolmesAI, TruStable, Bitrise Capital, and Nano Labs are serving as Title Sponsors, while Sei, Planet Hares, SavannaSurvival, Loop Finance, Google Cloud, and CloudMile are listed as Golden Sponsors. Silver Sponsors include BS KOL Club, Sieger, The9bit, SOLULU, BTSE Enterprise Solutions, MetaArena, Nika Labs, XPIN Network, and SeekD. Contributions from numerous media and ecosystem partners have also helped ensure the event’s successful organization.

ABGA, ME, and ICC invite industry professionals, creators, and investors to attend InnoBlock 2025. Taking place on September 30 at the National Gallery Singapore, the event offers more than a conference—it is an immersive showcase of the future of Web3.

