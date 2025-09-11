en en
September 11, 2025

InnoBlock 2025 Announces Initial Lineup Of Keynote Speakers For Upcoming Web3 Summit In Singapore

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: September 11, 2025
In Brief

InnoBlock 2025 will gather global developers, investors, and industry leaders for keynotes, panels, and networking focused on emerging Web3 trends including stablecoins, CryptoStocks, DeFi, AI, DePIN, RWA, and gaming.

InnoBlock 2025 Announces Initial Lineup Of Keynote Speakers For Upcoming Web3 Summit In Singapore

Asia’s leading Web3 innovation festival, InnoBlock 2025, has announced that it will be held on September 30th at the National Gallery Singapore. The event is title-sponsored by HolmesAI, truStable, and Bitrise Capital, and co-hosted by ABGA and ME. It will bring together top global developers, investors, project teams, and institutions to examine the latest trends and pioneering practices in Web3, reinforcing InnoBlock’s position as a premier Web3 event in Asia.

The festival, organized around the theme “Technology × Art,” seeks to create an immersive, open, and inclusive environment that encourages dialogue and collaboration, promoting integration and innovation within the digital economy. Expanding on previous editions, InnoBlock 2025 introduces enhancements in both content and format, covering frontier areas including stablecoins, crypto stocks, AI, decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN), decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world assets (RWA), and gaming.

The summit will feature keynote addresses and roundtable discussions led by prominent founders, technology specialists, and investors, alongside community-driven interactive sessions that provide attendees with opportunities for meaningful networking and collaboration.

The first wave of confirmed speakers includes Charles d’Haussy, CEO of dYdX Foundation; David Zhang, Founder of Boyaa Interactive International Ltd.; Jack Kong, Founder of Nano Labs; Sam Seo, Chairman of Kaia Foundation; Kevin Shao, Co-Founder of Bitrise Capital; Kony, CEO and Co-Founder of GAIB; Anurag Arjun, Co-Founder of Avail; among many others.

The summit will also provide hands-on networking opportunities, bringing together developers, venture capitalists, and industry leaders in a single venue. Participants can expect new product launches, ecosystem updates, and in-depth insights on digital money and the future of tokenized assets. Programming will include panels and keynote presentations focused on stablecoin adoption, CryptoStock innovation, as well as DeFi, RWA, gaming, AI, DePIN, and more, complemented by community-driven activities and exclusive networking sessions.

ABGA Hosts Leading Premier Web3 Summits Across Asia

ABGA is an organization focused on Web3 gaming, supported by leading institutions within the Web3 industry. By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of the Asian gaming sector, ABGA aims to foster the development of the global Web3 gaming ecosystem. 

The organization is also responsible for hosting and managing summits that explore various aspects of Web3, with notable events including WGS 2023 at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, WGS 2024 at the Hong Kong Conference Center, and InnoBlock 2024 at Singapore Expo. 

The previous InnoBlock event in 2024 drew over 100 speakers, more than 50 exhibitors, and upwards of 5,000 attendees, with over 80% of participants holding C-level positions.

