Immutable zkEVM Integrates With Fireblocks, Enabling Global Access To Platform For Games

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Immutable has integrated with Fireblocks to enhance treasury management for games, developers, and partners within Immutable zkEVM network.

Web3 gaming platform Immutable announced its integration with Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for managing digital asset operations. This collaboration aims to enhance treasury management for games, developers, decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives, and ecosystem partners within the Immutable zkEVM network.

Fireblocks represents a platform designed for developing blockchain-based products and managing daily digital asset operations. It serves organizations across financial services, payments, as well as the Web3 sector. It offers an exclusive insurance policy covering assets in storage and transit and has facilitated the secure transfer of more than $6 trillion in digital assets to date.

“This integration offers a robust and secure solution to the 320+ game developers and 80+ ecosystem partners signed on to Immutable,” said Robbie Ferguson, Co-Founder and President of Immutable, in a written statement. “Fireblocks’ infrastructure can help game developers manage the digital assets involved in gaming and NFT transactions, scale with the exponential growth of transactions on Immutable’s platform, and ensure smooth operations within the Web3 gaming and DeFi landscape,” he added.

Through this partnership, game developers now have the opportunity to utilize the Fireblocks platform to securely store and efficiently manage digital assets linked to game economies, non-fungible token (NFT) projects, and DeFi protocols. This integration improves their ability to oversee and manage holdings on Immutable’s zkEVM blockchain, which operates on Polygon.

Moreover, this collaboration will enhance scalability and security for managing self-custodial digital assets within the Immutable ecosystem, leveraging Fireblocks’ capabilities. The Immutable zkEVM is now globally accessible through the Fireblocks platform and the Fireblocks Network, which is recognized as the industry’s largest digital asset network. This network facilitates fast digital asset transactions and payment workflows, offering direct connectivity to a wide range of institutional participants, such as liquidity providers, lending desks, banks, and market makers.

Furthermore, Fireblocks‘ industry-leading security solutions will protect Immutable’s digital assets, enhancing trust and confidence among its users and partners. This collaboration reinforces Immutable’s dedication to maintaining a secure environment for all stakeholders involved.

“We are excited to announce our integration with Immutable, bringing Fireblocks’ secure digital asset infrastructure to the Immutable zkEVM ecosystem,” said Omer Amsel, Head of Web3 at Fireblocks, in a written statement. “Immutable and Fireblocks are ushering in a new era of security, scalability, and efficiency for managing digital assets, driving growth in the Web3 gaming and DeFi industries,” he added.

What Is Immutable And Its zkEVM?

Immutable is focused on empowering players through digital ownership while creating a secure environment for creating blockchain-based games. The platform provides zero-knowledge scaling solutions, offering builders a variety of ZK-based scaling options. These include Immutable X, a rollup solution leveraging StarkWare technology, and Immutable zkEVM, which is supported by Polygon.

In particular, Immutable zkEVM represents a gaming blockchain built on Ethereum, designed to enable game developers to integrate customized digital ownership features and Web3 mechanics into their games.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson