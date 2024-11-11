en en
News Report Technology
November 11, 2024

Immutable Unveils ‘Pre-Approved Transactions’, Facilitating Seamless Gaming

Alisa Davidson
by
Published: November 11, 2024 at 3:04 am Updated: November 11, 2024 at 3:04 am
by Ana
Edited and fact-checked: November 11, 2024 at 3:04 am

In Brief

Immutable introduces the “Pre-Approved Transactions” feature for Passport, enabling games to manage transactions seamlessly within their environments.

Immutable Unveils Pre-Approved Transactions, Facilitating Seamless Gaming

Web3 gaming platform Immutable announced that it has launched “Pre-Approved Transactions” for its Passport feature, allowing games to manage blockchain transactions smoothly within their environments. This release is a significant step in Immutable’s goal to make Web3 gaming experiences seamless, user-friendly, and fully immersive.

Pre-Approved Transactions integrate blockchain approvals directly into the game interface, eliminating the need for disruptive pop-ups or out-of-game confirmation screens. This functionality enables features like in-game marketplaces, item trading, and crafting without interrupting gameplay.

With the new feature, players experience smooth, uninterrupted gameplay while staying engaged in the game. Transactions are processed naturally within the game interface, ensuring a secure and immersive experience.

Pre-Approved Transactions To Unlock New Possibilities For Developers

Pre-Approved Transactions present new opportunities for game studios and developers to design richer, more engaging player experiences with full control over the user interface. This feature supports the creation of complex in-game economies, marketplaces, and trading systems that integrate naturally into the gaming environment. With these tools, players can craft, trade, and transact within the game itself, enhancing immersion and leading to longer gameplay sessions, higher player retention, and increased average revenue per paying user (ARPPU) through seamless in-game purchases.

The implementation process is designed to be straightforward, requiring minimal technical effort while maintaining strong security standards. Developers can customize the transaction interface to align with their game’s aesthetics while the system manages the intricate blockchain processes in the background.

Currently, Pre-Approved Transactions support only game-issued assets, ensuring a controlled, secure environment. Immutable’s roadmap includes plans to expand this functionality to support additional assets, such as IMX, USDC, and ETH, with a continued focus on player safety and asset security.

Immutable is committed to empowering players through digital ownership while providing a secure foundation for blockchain-based game development. The platform offers zero-knowledge (ZK) scaling solutions, providing developers with multiple ZK-based options, such as Immutable X, a rollup solution powered by StarkWare, and Immutable zkEVM, in collaboration with Polygon.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

