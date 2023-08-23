Ideogram AI Secures $16.5M Seed Round To Expand its Generative AI Platform

Featured News Report Business
by
Published: Aug 23, 2023 at 4:33 am Updated: Aug 23, 2023 at 11:25 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked

In Brief

Generative AI platform Ideogram AI announced the completion of a $16.5 million seed round co-led by a16z and Index Ventures. 

The startup aims to empower individuals to tap into their creative potential through the prowess of generative artificial intelligence (AI).


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Ideogram AI Secures $16.5M Seed Round To Expand its Generative AI Platform
Published: 23 August 2023, 4:33 am Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 11:25 am
Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked

Generative AI platform Ideogram AI announced the completion of a $16.5 million seed round co-led by a16z and Index Ventures. 
AIX Ventures, Golden Ventures, Two Small Fish Ventures, Ryan Dahl, Raquel Urtasun, Jeff Dean, Sarah Guo, Pieter Abbeel, Mahyar Salek, Soleio, Tom Preston-Werner, and Andrej Karpathy backed the round. 

Ideogram AI is a platform focused on developing state-of-the-art AI tools. The startup aims to empower individuals to tap into their creative potential through the prowess of generative artificial intelligence (AI). The company also announced that it will further unveil its set of AI-powered tools on August 23.

“We are pushing the limits of what’s possible with AI, with a focus on creativity and a high standard for trust and safety,” wrote the company

The central team for Ideogram AI comprises a group of AI specialists, including Mohammad Norouzi, William Chan, Jonathan Ho, Chitwan Saharia, Shayaan Abdullah, Jenny Lei, and Jacob Lu.

They have been involved in notable AI endeavors at institutions like Google Brain, UC Berkeley, CMU, and the University of Toronto. 

The team members had previously participated in the development of denoising diffusion models. These include Google’s text-to-image system “Imagen,” speech synthesis technology “WaveGrad,” and generative adversarial imitation learning.

The startup is also currently looking for specialists in the engineering, research, design, and operations fields. Interested individuals based in Toronto can discover open positions on a dedicated page

Read more:

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
, ,

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.

Valeria Goncharenko

Valeria is a reporter for Metaverse Post. She focuses on fundraises, AI, metaverse, digital fashion, NFTs, and everything web3-related.Valeria has a Master’s degree in Public Communications and is getting her second Major in International Business Management. She dedicates her free time to photography and fashion styling. At the age of 13, Valeria created her first fashion-focused blog, which developed her passion for journalism and style. She is based in northern Italy and often works remotely from different European cities.You can contact her at [email protected]

Follow Author

More Articles
Read More
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
News Report Business
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
by Cindy Tan August 23, 2023
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
News Report Business Technology
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
by Nik Asti August 23, 2023
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
Featured News Report Business Technology
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
by Cindy Tan August 23, 2023
🗞 Metaverse Newsletter
🔥 Latest News
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
Hugging Face Expected To Secure $200M In Funding From Salesforce Ventures
August 23, 2023
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
Microsoft and Epic Bolster AI Collaboration to Transform Healthcare
August 23, 2023
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
August 23, 2023
ElevenLabs Emerges from Beta with Foundational AI Speech Model for 28 Languages
ElevenLabs Emerges from Beta with Foundational AI Speech Model for 28 Languages
August 23, 2023
Kaiber Expands AI Video Generation Capabilities, Introduces New Trial Access
Kaiber Expands AI Video Generation Capabilities, Introduces New Trial Access
August 23, 2023
👓 Most Read
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify to Accept Web3 Payments in USDC
August 23, 2023
Inforgs: IBM Report Explores Human-Machine Synergy in the AI Era
Inforgs: IBM Report Explores Human-Machine Synergy in the AI Era
August 23, 2023
Ideogram AI Secures $16.5M Seed Round To Expand its Generative AI Platform
Ideogram AI Secures $16.5M Seed Round To Expand its Generative AI Platform
August 23, 2023
Balancer V2 Pool Security Under Siege as Users Scramble to Retrieve Funds
Balancer V2 Pool Security Under Siege as Users Scramble to Retrieve Funds
August 22, 2023
Lufthansa Unveils Swifty, A Generative AI Assistant for Corporate Travel 
Lufthansa Unveils Swifty, A Generative AI Assistant for Corporate Travel 
August 22, 2023
Latest Ai, Metaverse, and Crypto news.
© Metaverse Post 2022
© Metaverse Post 2022