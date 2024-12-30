Hyperliquid Launches HYPE Staking On Mainnet, Enabling Users To Earn Rewards By Staking With Validators

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief The Hyper Foundation has launched HYPE staking on the Hyperliquid mainnet, enabling users to earn rewards by staking tokens with validators, and announced plans for a Delegation Program to promote network decentralization.

Entity focused on supporting the growth and development of the Hyperliquid Layer 1 blockchain and ecosystem, Hyper Foundation has announced the launch of the staking feature on the Hyperliquid mainnet.

Users can now stake HYPE tokens with trusted validators to earn staking rewards in HYPE. When choosing a validator, users can consider various factors such as uptime, commission rates, reputation, and contributions to the community.

In addition, the Hyper Foundation will introduce a Delegation Program aimed at supporting high-performing validators and further decentralizing the network. Details about this program will be shared in the future. It’s important to note that while locked tokens may be staked, the rewards for those tokens will also be locked.

This staking function is a major milestone for Hyperliquid, as it enables the community of HYPE stakers to collectively secure the network. Like other proof-of-stake (PoS) networks, new blocks on Hyperliquid are proposed by validators based on the amount of HYPE staked with them. Staking represents a critical responsibility for the Hyperliquid community.

Staking is now live on mainnet.



Staking is an important milestone for Hyperliquid because it allows the diverse community of HYPE stakers to collectively secure the network. Like other proof of stake networks, new blocks on Hyperliquid are proposed by validators in proportion to… pic.twitter.com/J8uECmHGwK — Hyper Foundation (@HyperFND) December 30, 2024

HYPE staking on Hyperliquid takes place within the native staking component. Users can stake their HYPE tokens to any number of validators through their staking account.

Each validator is required to have a self-delegation of 10,000 HYPE tokens in order to become active. Once a validator is active, they are responsible for producing blocks and earning rewards based on the total delegated stake. Validators may charge a commission to their delegators, but this commission rate cannot exceed 1%, ensuring that validators cannot drastically increase their commission after attracting a significant amount of stake, thus protecting stakers from potential exploitation.

Delegations to a specific validator are subject to a 1-day lockup period. After this period, delegations can be partially or fully undelegated at any time. Any undelegated balances are immediately reflected in the staking account balance. Transfers from the spot account to the staking account are processed instantly, while transfers from the staking account to the spot account are subject to a 7-day unstaking queue.

At the time of launch, Hyperliquid had staked 300 million tokens, totaling $8.4 billion, and users contributed an additional 7 million tokens within the first hour.

What Is Hyperliquid?

Hyperliquid is designed from the ground up to deliver a seamless and efficient user experience. Its vision is to enable a fully on-chain, open financial system where user-built applications integrate directly with optimized native components, ensuring robust functionality without compromising the end-user experience.

The blockchain is engineered to support a diverse ecosystem of permissionless financial applications. Every operation—whether it’s placing an order, canceling, trading, or processing a liquidation—occurs transparently on-chain with a block latency of less than one second. The network is capable of handling up to 100,000 orders per second, showcasing its scalability and reliability for high-demand applications.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson