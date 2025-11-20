HUMAIN And xAI Sign Agreement To Build 500MW Hyperscale GPU Data Centers In Saudi Arabia

In Brief HUMAIN and xAI signed an agreement to build hyperscale GPU data centers and deploy Grok models across Saudi Arabia, establishing a unified national AI layer.

Public Investment Fund company delivering full-stack AI solutions HUMAIN, announced a framework agreement with xAI, the US frontier AI developer founded by Elon Musk.

The agreement sets the stage for a long-term collaboration focused on creating and managing a new generation of cost-efficient, hyperscale GPU data centers in Saudi Arabia, along with the nationwide deployment of xAI’s Grok models.

The two organizations plan to build a series of advanced GPU facilities, including a flagship installation exceeding 500 MW that is expected to rank among the most sophisticated AI compute centers globally. This project will operate alongside xAI’s existing US superclusters and marks the company’s first major computing expansion outside its home market.

Through this partnership, HUMAIN aims to broaden its capabilities in delivering scalable AI computing and digital infrastructure. The flagship facility will serve as a core environment for training, running, and scaling frontier-level AI systems.

The collaboration aligns HUMAIN’s expertise in affordable infrastructure development and operations with xAI’s experience in cutting-edge model design and large-scale compute orchestration, forming a foundation intended to support next-generation AI development at scale.

HUMAIN And xAI To Deploy Grok Models In Saudi Arabia

The agreement also includes a coordinated effort to integrate xAI’s Grok models across Saudi Arabia. This involves embedding the models into HUMAIN’s HUMAIN ONE agent platform to enable real-time decision support, autonomous process execution, and advanced AI assistant capabilities across public-sector institutions, private organizations, and broader society. Through this deployment, the partners intend to establish a unified national AI layer that provides enhanced analytical and operational capacity across the country.

The collaboration between HUMAIN and xAI is positioned as a notable step toward building responsible, scalable AI systems and accelerating technological progress with global reach.

Although earlier limitations and national security considerations had constrained AI-related agreements in the Gulf, the environment has shifted, creating space for fast expansion. The availability of substantial capital, abundant energy resources, and large tracts of land suitable for data center development has attracted interest. Saudi Arabia’s recent initiatives are accelerating this momentum and positioning the country as an increasingly influential participant in the global AI and data infrastructure landscape.

