Telegram Plans To Add Grok AI From Elon Musk’s xAI Amid Confusion Over Official Deal

In Brief Telegram is advancing plans to integrate Elon Musk’s Grok AI into its platform, though the deal remains unsigned, while simultaneously boosting its ecosystem with a $1.5 billion bond sale, Toncoin-driven developments, and strategic hires.

Telegram (a global messaging platform) CEO Pavel Durov recently shared that the messaging app will soon bring the Grok AI chatbot, made by xAI (Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company), into its platform. According to Durov’s post from May 28, the two sides have reached a preliminary agreement that may give Telegram $300 million in both cash and xAI company shares, once formal terms are finalized. Telegram would also earn 50% of the revenue from xAI subscriptions sold through the Telegram app.

However, not long after this big news, Elon Musk posted a reply that added confusion. He said clearly, “No deal has been signed.” This public comment led many to question whether the partnership was real. Durov then followed up and said that both sides had agreed in general terms, but the full paperwork and official steps were still not done.

In this article, we will go over the key facts about the Grok AI integration plan. We will also look at how the news affected Toncoin (the only cryptocurrency officially accepted inside Telegram), review Telegram’s major financial step with a new bond sale, and talk about recent moves inside the TON Foundation (a group behind Toncoin’s development), including a new executive hire.

Grok AI Coming to Telegram: What to Expect?

Telegram says that Grok will be more than just a regular bot. The company plans to fully build Grok into the Telegram app. This means Grok will become a real part of how people use Telegram, not just something extra.

🔥 This summer, Telegram users will gain access to the best AI technology on the market. @elonmusk and I have agreed to a 1-year partnership to bring xAI’s @grok to our billion+ users and integrate it across all Telegram apps 🤝



💪 This also strengthens Telegram’s financial… pic.twitter.com/ZPK550AyRV — Pavel Durov (@durov) May 28, 2025

Grok is built by xAI, the artificial intelligence company created by Elon Musk. It will have a wide range of smart tools:

Grok will check facts and help stop the spread of wrong information;

It will rewrite or summarize long messages and posts;

It can clean up group chats by removing spam and fake bots;

Users will be able to ask Grok questions directly in Telegram’s search bar.

All these tools aim to make Telegram easier and more useful. The platform already has more than 1 billion users worldwide, and this integration could make Telegram one of the most AI-powered messengers available today.

Still, the launch is not 100% confirmed. Elon Musk’s comment, “No deal has been signed,” shows that there are still things left to sort out. Durov explained that both sides had agreed “in principle,” but the legal documents and small details haven’t been completed yet.

Toncoin Sees Price Surge After Telegram Announcements

Toncoin (TON), the main cryptocurrency used inside Telegram’s services, reacted quickly to all this news. On May 28, right after Telegram shared the updates about Grok and other big plans, Toncoin’s price jumped by about 20% in a few hours. It reached a high of $3.68 before dropping slightly.

At the time of writing, Toncoin trades around $3.11, with a market cap (total value of all coins) of $7.68 billion. There are now around 2.46 billion TON tokens in circulation, according to CoinMarketCap.

This price move wasn’t random. It followed a wave of important updates from Telegram, including plans for AI, new financial steps, and stronger support for TON. These signals gave both small and large investors strong reasons to act fast.

Telegram Launches $1.5 Billion Bond Sale with Strong Support from Top Investors

Besides the AI news, Telegram also announced a big financial move. The company is raising $1.5 billion through a new bond sale. Bonds are a way for companies to borrow money from investors. In return, they pay interest. In this case, Telegram is offering a yearly return of 9% for five years.

Major global investors are showing strong interest. These include BlackRock (one of the biggest asset managers in the world), Mubadala (a large investment fund from Abu Dhabi), and Citadel (a well-known U.S. hedge fund). These are not small names. Their support shows trust in Telegram’s long-term plans.

Telegram plans to use the money to pay off earlier debts from bonds sold in 2021. Those earlier bonds are due to mature in March 2026. So, this new bond issue helps Telegram manage its money better. But it’s more than that.

Investors in this bond will also get a 20% discount if Telegram launches an IPO (Initial Public Offering) and they want to trade their bonds for shares. That kind of offer makes the deal even more attractive for buyers who want to become early shareholders.

Mikko Ohtamaa, co-founder of the fintech company Trading Strategy, explained it clearly: “This is the only way to get exposure to Telegram equity early.” In simple terms, this bond is the only chance for outside investors to get close to Telegram’s ownership—at least for now.

TON Foundation Strengthens Leadership with Former Visa Executive

Another major change came from the TON Foundation, which manages the Toncoin ecosystem and supports its growth. The foundation recently hired Nikola Plecas as its new Vice President of Payments. Plecas worked at Visa, where he helped develop digital payment systems and built bridges between traditional finance and crypto.

At TON, Plecas will build out payment features that work across different countries. He will also make sure the systems follow local laws and can handle the needs of many users—both individuals and businesses.

Plecas said the opportunity to work at TON would let him help “shape the future of payments on a truly global scale.” His background makes him well-suited for the job. At Visa, he focused on product growth and worked on cryptocurrency systems for European users. His new role will likely help expand Toncoin’s reach and improve how crypto payments work inside Telegram.

Pavel Durov Plans Return to Dubai After Legal Challenges

Amid all the financial and tech news, Pavel Durov shared another update. He plans to return to Dubai in early June. This will be his second visit after being legally restricted last year in France. In August 2024, Durov was arrested in France and was not allowed to leave the country for some time. Later, he was released on bail and received court approval to travel.

I’ll be in Dubai the first week of June — good news ahead. — Pavel Durov (@durov) May 28, 2025

Now, with his travel status cleared, Durov can again move freely and meet with partners and investors. His trip to Dubai is expected to coincide with key business talks, possibly linked to the company’s bond deal and long-term expansion strategy.

What’s Next for Telegram and Its Ecosystem?

Telegram is launching new tools, raising large amounts of money, and improving its crypto ecosystem with new leadership. But the situation with Grok AI still remains in the spotlight. The deal has been agreed to “in principle,” but the documents are not yet signed. Until that happens, some uncertainty remains.

Still, the response from the market, investors, and users shows that people believe in Telegram’s future. The recent Toncoin price spike, the $1.5 billion bond sale, and the hiring of an experienced executive like Plecas all show strong momentum.

As we wait for final confirmation of the Grok integration, one thing is clear: Telegram is not slowing down. Its push into AI, crypto, and global finance is reshaping the way people see the platform—not just as a messaging app, but as a powerful digital ecosystem with growing influence in tech and blockchain.

Telegram users, investors, and watchers should keep an eye out for updates. The next few weeks may decide how fast these plans move forward—and how much closer Telegram gets to becoming a tech leader in AI and crypto combined.

