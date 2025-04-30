COTI Becomes Founding Member Of Saudi Arabia AI And Blockchain Centre

In Brief COTI has joined SAAIBC as a founding partner, which aims to unite key stakeholders in driving the adoption of AI and blockchain technologies across MENA and broader African markets.

Web3 privacy-focused platform COTI announced that it has joined as a founding partner of the newly established Saudi Arabia AI and Blockchain Centre (SAAIBC). The initiative is intended to unite key stakeholders—ranging from government leaders to technology practitioners—in an effort to drive forward the adoption of AI and blockchain technologies across the Middle East, North Africa (MENA), and broader African markets. COTI’s involvement reflects a continued interest in the region and in the application of real-world assets (RWAs) to bridge traditional finance with blockchain economies.

The MENA and African regions are increasingly seen as fertile ground for next-generation tech deployment, particularly as countries like Saudi Arabia pursue large-scale national strategies. The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan includes substantial commitments to AI development, including a $40 billion AI fund through its Public Investment Fund (PIF) and Project Transcendence, a $100 billion investment initiative aimed at building infrastructure for AI, data centers, and startups. Notably, strategic deals—such as a $1.5 billion investment from US-based chipmaker Groq—indicate that Saudi Arabia is working to position itself as a key player in global AI and blockchain ecosystems.

Saudi Arabia’s AI market is projected to reach $61.85 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 46.6%. As a key partner of the SAAIBC, COTI will contribute expertise in compliant privacy, auditability, and linking traditional finance with Web3 technologies.

COTI’s technology addresses the biggest barrier to institutional adoption of public blockchain, compliant privacy. COTI’s fast, efficient privacy technology is an unlock for RWAs, a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity that spans lending, national infrastructure, commodities, and everything in between. RWAs are poised to play a central role in supporting adoption and integration of AI and blockchain across global markets.

SAABIC Announces Launch At RWA Summit Roundtable In Dubai

SAABIC announced its formation today during the Real-World Asset Summit in Dubai—an event that provides the platform to engage directly with key stakeholders driving the evolution of technology at the highest levels.

SAABIC members took part in a closed-door roundtable at the summit, alongside senior figures from government, investment, and technology sectors, to examine the key hurdles facing tokenization in MENA and broader Africa. The gathering, hosted at the Burj Al Arab and aligned with the TOKEN2049 conference, included around 40 high-level participants. These included government officials and royalty from countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, France, and the UK, as well as institutional investors with a combined AUM nearing $500 billion.

Core topics of discussion included the need for clearer regulation, strategies to build trust between traditional and decentralized finance, and the evolving role of asset tokenization in global markets.

“This is a rare opportunity to shape blockchain policy and infrastructure at an early stage throughout the Africa and MENA region,” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI, in a written statement. “By bringing together infrastructure providers, including COTI, with investors, government officials, and businesses, we will be able to trial meaningful projects with input from all relevant stakeholders—giving the greatest possible chance of success,” he concluded.

