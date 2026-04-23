HSC Asset Management Concludes In Hong Kong: Redefining Capital, Stablecoins And The Future Of Global Finance At The TradFi-Crypto Frontier

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief HSC Asset Management Hong Kong 2026 gathered global leaders in crypto and finance to discuss stablecoins, RWAs, Web3 markets and capital flows across TradFi and digital assets.

HSC Asset Management, a premier conference dedicated to bridging cryptocurrency and institutional finance, concluded successfully in Hong Kong. Held at the Hopewell Hotel on April 23, it served as a leading platform for dialogue at the intersection of digital assets, stablecoins, real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, PayFi, traditional finance (TradFi) and regulatory frameworks.

Co-hosted by cryptocurrency research and investment firm CGV and the DeAI Expo, the event brought together more than 50 decision-makers from across venture capital, cryptocurrency funds, asset management, private equity, banking, payment services, stablecoin issuance and blockchain infrastructure.

The full-day program featured panel discussions, fireside chats and keynotes, with attendees gaining insights into key themes including:

Macro: What Defines the Next Market Leader in Web3?

Post-Dollar Finance System

Stablecoins: The New Money Layer

When Everything Becomes Liquid

Regulating a Fragmented World

The Great Capital Reallocation

The New Financial Rails

The Future of Financial Institutions

The opening panel, “Flight to Stability: Repricing Global Risk,” examined the shifting macro environment and featured:

Nami Luxuan.Z, APAC Partnership at CoinPost & WebX

Ciara Sun, Founder and Managing Partner at C² Ventures

Kelvin Koh, Founding Partner at The Spartan Group

Akshat Vaidya, Managing Partner & Co-Founder at Maelstrom

Bryan Vong, Investment Manager at Foresight Ventures

Among the standout sessions was Cycles, Capital & Crossroads: An Insider’s View on Asia’s Investment Landscape,” a fireside chat with Allan Liu, Global Chairman of AIC and a seasoned investor. Moderated by Vadim Krekotin, Managing Partner of HSC Asset Group, it offered a timely, high-level perspective on the forces shaping capital allocation, market cycles and cross-border investment across Asia.

A highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by Vadim Krekotin, Founder of HSC Digital, and Weiyi Mei, Executive Chairman of Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited, establishing a strategic cooperation framework focused on licensed digital asset infrastructure, including cross-border settlement, gold-backed stablecoins and RWA tokenization.

HSC Asset Management maintained strong momentum with a speaker lineup featuring leading investors, financial institutions, policymakers and infrastructure providers at the forefront of the TradFi-digital asset convergence.

Participating companies included CoinPost, WebX, C² Ventures, The Spartan Group, Maelstrom, Foresight Ventures, HSC Asset Group, Sycamore Investment Fund Management, Lava Foundation, Monad, Ondo Finance, 0G Labs, Theoriq Foundation, makebanc, International Capital Market Association, Stable, UR, Hypernative, Chainlink, HSC Digital, AIC, HSBC, Mulana Investment Management, Hivemind Capital, HashKey RWA, Evident Capital, BlockSec, Ernst & Young, Charltons Law, Clarient Advisory Limited, Gate, AMINA Bank, Amber Premium, Steakhouse Financial, Fidelity International, Galaxy Digital, Websea, CGV, Hong Kong Digital Asset Research Institute, Moonward Capital, 1inch, BIT, Dfns, Arcanum, Animoca Brands, Bloomberg, BlackRock, Standard Chartered Bank, Sharplink and China Asset Management.

In addition to the main sessions, the event featured an exclusive VIP Lounge, offering private, high-value conversations between investors and founders while facilitating strategic introductions and partnership opportunities outside the main program. The curated networking zone further enabled participants to connect with aligned global and regional capital, explore high-conviction projects, identify potential regional partners and market-entry pathways, and strengthen institutional-grade brand credibility.

The conference was supported by more than 17 media and community partners, including CoinEasy, Akindo and 1783DAO.

This edition of HSC Asset Management builds on the success of the previous Hong Kong conference held in February 2026, which attracted more than 2,000 attendees. Having welcomed more than 80,000 visitors across 14 global event series, HSC Asset Management continues to connect institutions, leading investors and digital-native companies. The conference series is set to expand further internationally, with upcoming editions planned in Singapore and beyond.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

