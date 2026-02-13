HSC Asset Management Wraps Hong Kong Edition Showcasing Insights Driving Institutional Participation In Web3 And Emerging Tech

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief HSC Asset Management concluded in Hong Kong with over 50 industry leaders and 2,000+ attendees gathering for high‑impact discussions on institutional finance, digital assets, and emerging tech.

HSC Asset Management, a premier conference dedicated to bridging cryptocurrency and institutional finance, concluded in Hong Kong with resounding success. Held at the Hopewell Hotel, it brought together over 50 decision‑makers—including institutional investors, hedge funds, Web2 and crypto‑focused asset managers, and family offices—to examine the latest trends and opportunities shaping the institutional digital asset landscape.

As one of the foremost gatherings focused on investment in emerging technologies, the conference explored how capital is being allocated across the digital asset sector and highlighted the developments shaping its evolution.

Spanning two dedicated stages covering institutional trends and technological innovation, this edition featured panel discussions, fireside chats, and keynotes on digital payments, RWA tokenization, stablecoin infrastructure, public blockchain development, and the intersection of AI and DePIN.

Attendees gained actionable insights into key themes such as:

Allocating Capital Under Uncertainty

Why Most Blockchains Will Never Be Trusted With Real Money

The Next Phase of Digital Payments

RWA Is Investable Or It Is Not

Where the Money Goes in Crypto

Public Chains Are Infrastructure Now

DePIN & AI Are Infrastructure, Not a Narrative

The Builders’ Roundtable: What Will Actually Scale in 2026–2028

The opening panel, “Capital Is Selective Again,” explored the pivotal moment facing the current landscape of institutional capital allocation, featuring insights from leading figures:

Dr. Asaf Nadler, Co‑Founder & COO, Addressable

Charles Edwards, Founder & CIO, Capriole Investments

Chetan Karkhanis, Senior Vice President, Franklin Templeton

John Cahill, COO Asia, Galaxy Digital

Stanley Ho, Partner, Head of Asia, Hivemind Capital

Among the standout sessions was “From Digital Property to Autonomous Minds: The Next Evolution of the Internet,” which brought together Yat Siu, co‑founder of Animoca Brands, and Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNET, for a forward‑looking discussion on how Web3 is evolving beyond digital ownership toward new forms of intelligence, coordination, and value creation.

Another notable conversation, “From Onchain Access to Institutional Allocation,” featured Paul Brody, Global Blockchain Leader at EY, and Evan Cheng, CEO and Co‑Founder of Mysten Labs. Moderated by Vadim Krekotin, Managing Partner of HSC Asset Group, it explored how digital assets are transitioning from open on‑chain participation to institutional‑scale allocation frameworks.

HSC Asset Management maintained strong momentum with a speaker lineup featuring many of the world’s leading financial institutions, investment firms, and digital asset industry’s most influential figures.

Participating companies included Franklin Templeton, Capriole Investments, Galaxy Digital, Hivemind Capital, EY, World Liberty Financial, Maximum Frequency Ventures, Offchain Labs, Animoca Brands, Mysten Labs, human.tech, Mastercard, TON Foundation, BridgePort, HashKey Tokenisation, Plume Network, Soter Insure, Canton Network, Zivoe, AMINA Bank, The Spartan Group, C² Ventures, Cypher Capital, Invesco, Bitmart, StarkWare, TRON DAO, SingularityNET, Re7, DWF Labs, Filecoin, DoubleZero, Base, and others.

Over 2,000 Attendees Converge In Hong Kong, Fueling International Expansion To Four New Cities

The conference also introduced a VIP lounge, offering exclusive networking opportunities for institutional participants.

Drawing strong attention across the city and attracting more than 2,000 attendees, the event reinforced its position as a flagship platform for core business objectives. Its curated networking zone enabled participants to connect with aligned global and regional capital, explore high‑conviction curated projects, identify potential regional partners and market‑entry pathways, and strengthen institutional‑grade brand credibility.

HSC Asset Management’s Hong Kong edition marked the twelfth milestone in a global series of successful events intended to connect leading investors with digital‑native companies. Having welcomed more than 70,000 visitors over three years the platform continues to expand its international footprint, with upcoming editions scheduled for Cannes, Dubai, Singapore, and Miami in 2026.

For those eager to revisit the highlights, the event photo and video materials will be released soon — offering a closer look at how it unfolded.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

