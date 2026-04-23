HSC Digital Signs Strategic Memorandum Of Understanding With HKEX-Listed Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited

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by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Memorandum of Understanding signed on stage at HSC Asset Management Conference Hong Kong, establishing a strategic cooperation framework to explore digital asset infrastructure opportunities in the UAE and beyond.

HSC Digital and Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited (HKEX: 1520.HK) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), formalizing a strategic cooperation framework to explore opportunities in licensed digital asset infrastructure, including cross-border settlement, gold-backed stablecoins and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.

The MOU was signed on stage at the HSC Asset Management Conference Hong Kong by Vadim Krekotin, Founder of HSC Digital, and Weiyi Mei (William Mei), Executive Chairman of Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited, in the presence of conference attendees, investors, and industry leaders.

Under the MOU, the Parties intend to explore a strategic partnership whereby Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited (VMH) may make an initial investment in HSC Digital, subject to satisfactory due diligence, mutual agreement on terms and execution of a separate definitive investment agreement. VMH shall also have priority right to participate in any future equity financing rounds of HSC Digital. The partnership combines VMH’s public market infrastructure and capital access with HSC Digital’s regulatory licensing expertise and cross-border capabilities in the China-MENA corridor.

What HSC Digital Is Building

HSC Digital is a newly established digital asset infrastructure company focused on three core verticals:

• Cross-Border Settlement – Licensed payment infrastructure for institutional fund flows across the multi-polar finance corridor (China and Hong Kong, GCC and MENA, Africa and LATAM).

• Gold-Backed Digital Assets – Issuance of gold-backed stablecoins supported by physical gold held in institutional custody.

• RWA Tokenization – On-chain tokenization of real-world assets including gold, commodities, trade receivables and structured products, with compliant custody and settlement.

The company is pursuing a multi-jurisdiction regulatory strategy with licensing across the UAE, broader GCC region, Hong Kong, and additional jurisdictions globally.

HSC Digital is building infrastructure in one of the fastest-growing segments of financial services. The stablecoin, cross-border settlement, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization sectors have seen significant institutional interest and value creation in recent years. HSC Digital’s regulatory-first approach positions it at the intersection of these high-growth verticals.

Vadim Krekotin, Founder of HSC Digital:

“We are building the infrastructure layer that connects traditional gold markets with digital asset rails for the new multi-polar financial system. This MOU with Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited (VMH) gives us the institutional backing, public market presence, and cooperation framework to advance our licensing and development plans. The signing today marks the beginning of a strategic partnership that we believe will become a critical piece of cross-border financial infrastructure for the next decade.”

Weiyi Mei (William Mei), Executive Chairman of VMH (1520.HK):

“Virtual Mind Holding Company Limited (VMH) is committed to strategic expansion into digital asset infrastructure and gold-related financial services. This MOU with HSC Digital, which contemplates an initial investment of approximately 10% subject to due diligence and a definitive agreement, represents an important step in our diversification strategy. We look forward to working closely with the HSC Digital team to explore opportunities in the UAE and the broader MENA region.”

About HSC Digital

HSC Digital is a digital asset infrastructure company headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The company builds licensed infrastructure for cross-border settlement, gold-backed stablecoin issuance, custody, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization for the emerging multi-polar finance landscape. HSC Digital operates across the GCC, Hong Kong and additional jurisdictions, pursuing multi-jurisdiction regulatory licensing designed for institutional compliance.

HSC Digital is founded by Vadim Krekotin, Managing Partner of HSC Asset Group, with more than 10 years of experience in investments, digital assets, and China-Global cross-border business.

About VMH

VMH (HKEX: 1520.HK) is a Hong Kong-listed holding company founded in 2001 and rebranded in March 2022. The company operates across financial services and is actively expanding into AI, Web3, and new consumption technology verticals. VMH has announced strategic partnerships including with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, LaLiga fan engagement platform in China, and cultural tourism deployments. The company is led by Executive Chairman Weiyi Mei (William Mei).

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About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in crypto, AI, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson

