Holiday Season Poses New Dangers for Cryptocurrency Investors

Share this article







by Victoria d'Este by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Cybercriminals thrive during Christmas, exploiting online shopping and transactions, particularly crypto phishing schemes, to steal digital assets while investors and customers enjoy the holiday excitement.

Cybercriminals now thrive throughout the Christmas season, which is characterized by a rise in online shopping and digital transactions. Among the several types of cyberattacks, crypto phishing schemes have been particularly active lately. While investors and customers are still caught up in the holiday excitement, fraudsters take advantage of their weaknesses and use advanced techniques to steal digital assets.

A Seasonal Possibility for Fraudsters

Online shopping is particularly popular over the holidays, when people use digital wallets, e-commerce platforms, and even cryptocurrencies to make purchases. Scammers have greater options to start phishing attacks as a result of the increase in digital transactions.

According to Scam Sniffer, approximately 9,200 people fell victim to crypto phishing schemes in November 2024, costing them an estimated $9.3 million. Even though this amount is 53% less than the $20.2 million losses in October, analysts caution that there will likely be a spike in December. Cybersecurity company Cyvers expects risks to rise as criminals take advantage of holiday-themed temptations and the rise in transaction volume.

🧵 [1/7] 🚨 ScamSniffer November Phishing Report



$9,380,000 STOLEN

9,208 VICTIMS



November saw one victim lose $661K in stETH within minutes – and that's just the tip of the iceberg.



Let's dive into the dark side of Web3… 🧵 pic.twitter.com/HDyBGh5tPj — Scam Sniffer | Web3 Anti-Scam (@realScamSniffer) December 3, 2024

Phishing schemes sometimes utilize fake emails, links, or messages to fool users into signing dangerous blockchain transactions or disclosing private information. The latter can cause victims’ wallets to empty completely, rendering them bankrupt in a matter of minutes.

Crucial Strategies and Resources Used by Crypto Scammers

The sophistication and quantity of cryptocurrency phishing attacks are both increasing. Scammers utilize a variety of techniques, such as harmful adverts, fake websites, and impersonating reliable organizations, to trick people. These criminals continue to use blockchain transactions as a particularly effective weapon when they are signed without verification. By doing so, attackers may get access to wallets and move assets without the victim’s knowledge or approval.

Phishing schemes with a holiday theme sometimes include alluring promises, including cryptocurrency discounts or special investment possibilities. These scams take advantage of people’ faith in places that appear to be trustworthy as well as the holiday rush.

Although phishing schemes are a serious issue, the problem is made much more serious by the broader context of criminality using cryptocurrencies. By the end of November 2024, losses from cryptocurrency thefts and scams totaled $1.48 billion, a 15% drop over the same time in 2023. The industry is still at risk in spite of this decrease.

November saw a number of high-profile attacks, like as the $25.5 million Thala hack, which highlights the scope and tenacity of threats even if it was effectively addressed with asset recovery. The hazards that private investors and decentralized platforms face are further shown by the $21 million DEXX theft.

The Role of Increased Crypto Adoption

The industry is a desirable target for hackers due to the increasing use of cryptocurrencies and the expanding total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives. The growing market is seen by the TVL’s more than 164% gain since the end of 2023. This expansion does, however, also draw attention to the increased hazards involved in handling substantial amounts of digital assets.

Experts warn that catastrophic losses are still only one major attack away for the sector. Projects and individual investors must be protected by vigilance and aggressive security measures.

FBI Alerts: A More Comprehensive Cybersecurity Issue

Additionally, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned of frauds that target contributors and Christmas shoppers. These scams are not limited to the cryptocurrency industry. However, since blockchain transactions are irrevocable, crypto phishing schemes continue to rank among the most harmful.

FBI Special Agent Robert Tripp highlighted how scammers use aggressive and inventive tactics around the holidays. The strategies used, which range from social media frauds to fake online shops, are all aimed at taking advantage of the season’s spike in online activity and generosity.

Strong security procedures are required for users due to the rise in cryptocurrency phishing schemes. During this high-risk time, experts advise taking the following steps to reduce risks:

Every communication pertaining to crypto transactions should be independently verified by users. Use cautious while clicking on suspicious links and offers.

The chance of unwanted access to wallets can be considerably decreased by using an additional security measure.

Public networks are not appropriate for carrying out sensitive transactions since they are vulnerable to interception.

Users should examine and replicate a blockchain transaction before signing it in order to prevent fraudulent activity.

Cyvers CEO Deddy Lavid emphasizes the need of awareness and real-time monitoring technologies in identifying questionable activity. Users may securely traverse the Christmas season by taking these precautions and exercising caution.

The Psychological Dimension of Phishing Scams

Phishing schemes frequently take use of psychological factors like greed, anxiety, or hurry. These triggers are heightened throughout the Christmas season by the pressure to close sales and finish transactions as soon as possible. These psychological strategies are employed by scammers to weaken victims’ defenses and increase their susceptibility to fraudulent schemes.

An offer of a temporary discount on a well-known cryptocurrency, for example, may persuade people to take action without conducting adequate due diligence. The key to avoiding fraud is being aware of these psychological tricks.

With an increase in online transactions throughout the Christmas season, there is a significant danger of cryptocurrency phishing schemes. By taking advantage of the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies and the holiday rush, scammers are constantly improving their methods. Even while the sector has made progress in lowering total losses due to cybercrime, the issue still exists and calls for close attention to detail and strong security procedures.

Users may protect their assets and have a safe Christmas season by being aware of the strategies fraudsters use and taking the suggested safety measures. Although the battle against crypto phishing schemes is never-ending, the dangers may be successfully reduced with cooperation and knowledge.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victoria is a writer on a variety of technology topics including Web3.0, AI and cryptocurrencies. Her extensive experience allows her to write insightful articles for the wider audience. More articles Victoria d'Este