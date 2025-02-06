Hex Trust Secures Strategic Investment From Morgan Creek Digital

In Brief Hex Trust completed a strategic funding round led by Morgan Creek Digital and supported by global investors, raising over $100 million as it prepares for its Series C round in late 2025.

Digital asset financial service provider Hex Trust announced the completion of a strategic funding round led by Morgan Creek Digital and supported by global investors, including Injective. With total funding exceeding $100 million, this investment represents an important milestone as Hex Trust gears up for its anticipated Series C funding round in late 2025.

Morgan Creek Digital, established in 2018, focuses on venture capital investments in digital innovation. The firm has invested over $400 million across various funds and special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and is recognized as a thought leader in the digital innovation sector.

“We are pleased to support Hex Trust in their recent strategic financing round. With over 300 institutional clients and more than US$5 billion in assets under custody, we believe Hex Trust has demonstrated its capability to address the complex needs of institutional clients,” said Xavier Segura, GP of Morgan Creek Digital, in a written statement.

“We think their focus on regulatory compliance, security, and seamless integration with legacy institutional portfolios has positioned them to serve the growing demand in the digital asset ecosystem in APAC and beyond. With this financing, we have conviction in the team’s disciplined approach and ability to continue expanding their market presence,” Xavier Segura added.

Hex Trust Secures To Fuel Expansion Of Institutional Digital Asset Services With New Funding

As demand for institutional-grade digital asset solutions grows, Hex Trust continues to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for builders, institutional investors, and service providers. The funding will be used to capitalize on strategic opportunities within Hex Trust‘s expanding staking and markets divisions, including potential acquisitions.

This funding boosts Hex Trust’s ability to scale operations and solidify its standing as a market leader in institutional digital asset services.

Founded in 2018, Hex Trust offers licensed digital asset custody, staking, market, and investment solutions to over 300 institutional clients, such as banks, funds, exchanges, financial institutions, protocols, brokers, and foundations. With offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, France, and Italy, Hex Trust has established a reputation for adhering to the strictest regulatory standards and providing secure digital asset solutions on institutional-grade infrastructure.

The successful completion of this funding round sets a strong foundation for Hex Trust’s anticipated Series C raise and further underscores the firm’s commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and innovative digital asset solutions to institutional clients.

“The funding paves the way for our Series C investment round as we continue to expand, innovate, and enhance the digital asset services we provide to our rapidly growing institutional client base,” said Alessio Quaglini, CEO & Co-founder of Hex Trust, in a written statement.

