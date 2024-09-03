HashKey Global Introduces MetaCene As 7th Launchpool Project, Offering 410,000 MAK Prize Pool

In Brief HashKey Global plans to launch MetaCene as the 7th project in its Launchpool and list the MAK token in the Innovation Zone.

Cryptocurrency exchange HashKey Global announced plans to launch MetaCene (MAK) as the seventh project on its Launchpool and unveiled that the MAK token will be listed in the Innovation Zone.

Deposits for the MAK token are currently open, and withdrawals will become available at 12:00 UTC on September 6th. Spot trading for the MAK-USDT pair will start at 12:00 UTC on September 5th. The launchpool is scheduled to begin at 12:00 UTC on September 5th and continue through September 8th.

The Launchpool will feature a Futures Mining Pool and a MAK Mining Pool, allowing users to earn MAK tokens over a 3-day period based on their net positions in futures or MAK tokens that are locked. Registration for the Futures Mining Pool is now available to users with existing futures positions. Users can also start to lock their MAK tokens in the MAK Mining Pool. Yield generation will commence at 12:00 UTC on September 5th.

The Futures Pool provides a total of 290,000 MAK in rewards. There is no minimum requirement for the value of net futures positions, although the maximum limit is set at 50,000 USD. The MAK Pool offers a total of 120,000 MAK in rewards, with a minimum locking amount of 50 MAK and a maximum of 50,000 MAK.

📢 Announcing new $MAK Launchpool on HashKey Global! @MetaCeneGame



🌟 Hold futures or lock $MAK to share 410,000 $MAK prize pool! Lock now 👉 https://t.co/P10jICT6ZI



👉 Start locking: 7:00 UTC, September 3

👉 Yield generation: 12:00 UTC, September 5



More details:… pic.twitter.com/mcvx9iQqVB — HashKey Global (@HashKey_Global) September 3, 2024

MetaCene: What Is It?

MetaCene is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that incorporates Web3 features. It blends non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain technology, and AI with traditional gaming elements like player versus player (PvP) combat and land management. The game uses a blockchain system to manage its in-game assets and currently operates on the Rangers Sub-chain. However, MetaCene plans to transition to a multi-chain system with full Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility. An additional key component of MetaCene is its software development kit (SDK), which includes the MixMarvel SDK (MMSDK). This allows players to customize their skins and other in-game assets.

MAK is the forthcoming cryptocurrency token for MetaCene. It is anticipated to be launched in early September. As the system’s governance token, it will be utilized for various purposes, including purchasing land staking NFT assets and more.

According to the MAK tokenomics, the total supply of MAK is 1 billion tokens. The allocation is as follows: 36% for community and marketing, 24% for fundraising, 20% for the team, 16% for ecosystem development, and 4% for advisors. For this Launchpool, 410,000 MAK tokens have been designated.

