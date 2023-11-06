HashKey Exchange to List Uniswap (UNI) with Zero Trading Fees

Virtual asset platform HashKey Exchange, today announced the upcoming listing of Uniswap’s native token (UNI), setting the stage for professional investors to deepen their cryptocurrency portfolios.

Professional investors can mark their calendars for November 9, 2023, at 16:00 (UTC+8), when UNI/USD trading goes live. Enthusiasts can start depositing and withdrawing UNI tokens immediately via the ERC20 network in preparation for trading day.

In an unprecedented move, HashKey Exchange is wooing clients with a zero trading fee offer on all trading pairs for an indefinite period. The details of this promotion can be found in the “Zero trading fee promotion going live!” announcement.

To further sweeten the deal, the exchange is running a “Learn to Get HSK Campaign,” rewarding early birds with a share of a 5,000 HSK pool. This campaign, spanning from November 6 to November 20, 2023, involves a simple sign-up, KYC verification, and a quiz about Uniswap to qualify for 20 HSK tokens.

Uniswap’s UNI token is more than a cryptocurrency; it’s a gateway to decentralized governance. Since its launch in September 2020, UNI has allowed holders to steer the Uniswap ecosystem’s future. The token embodies the principles of community-led growth and network autonomy.

HashKey Exchange underscores the importance of understanding the assets traded on its platform. In line with this, the exchange has declared its non-involvement in the exercise of voting rights for virtual assets, encouraging users to withdraw assets if they intend to participate in governance actions.

