HashKey Capital And Ripple Launch XRP Tracker Fund, Expanding Institutional Access To XRP

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief HashKey Capital has launched the XRP Tracker Fund, designed to track the performance of XRP, with Ripple participating as an early investor.

Global digital asset and blockchain-focused firm, HashKey Capital introduced the HashKey XRP Tracker Fund, marking the first fund of its kind in Asia that is designed to mirror the performance of XRP. Ripple, a major player in blockchain infrastructure, is participating as an early investor in the fund.

The launch of this tracker fund is aimed specifically at professional investors, providing them with a simplified way to gain exposure to XRP without needing to directly manage or store the cryptocurrency themselves. XRP currently ranks as the third-largest digital asset by market capitalization, following Bitcoin and Ethereum, and plays a critical role in enabling efficient cross-border transactions. Its core function—offering faster and more cost-effective international payments compared to traditional financial systems like wire transfers—has made it a prominent tool for banks and financial institutions.

The HashKey XRP Tracker Fund reflects HashKey Capital’s broader strategy to bridge traditional finance and Web3 innovation. It allows investors to subscribe using either fiat currency or in-kind contributions and permits monthly subscriptions and redemptions. The fund’s performance is benchmarked by CF Benchmarks, a well-known provider of cryptocurrency index data, which also supports exchange-traded fund (ETF) products across the US and Asia Pacific.

HashKey Capital is launching Asia’s first XRP Tracker Fund—with @Ripple as an early investor.



This marks a major step in expanding institutional access to XRP, the third-largest token by market cap. 🧵👇 — HashKey Capital (@HashKey_Capital) April 18, 2025

HashKey Capital And Ripple Forge Strategic Partnership To Advance Digital Asset Investment

The launch of the XRP Tracker Fund marks the beginning of a broader strategic collaboration between HashKey Capital and Ripple, with plans to develop additional joint initiatives in the future. The two companies bring distinct but complementary expertise to the table—HashKey Capital in professional digital asset management, and Ripple in blockchain technology and digital payment infrastructure.

HashKey Capital continues to play a major role in advancing blockchain adoption on a global scale, supporting institutional clients, entrepreneurs, and developers across the ecosystem. As one of the earliest corporate investors in Ethereum and among the largest cryptocurrency fund managers in Asia, the firm has managed over $1 billion in assets since its founding. Its venture arm currently oversees a diverse portfolio of more than 600 projects, spanning sectors such as institutional services, blockchain infrastructure, data analytics, AI, and consumer technology.

The XRP Tracker Fund is the third product in HashKey Capital’s growing tracker fund series, following the Bosera HashKey Bitcoin ETF and Ether ETF, both of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. These funds reflect HashKey’s continued focus on providing professional-grade investment vehicles that make digital asset exposure more accessible to institutional investors.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson