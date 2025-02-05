HashKey Capital Granted SFC Authorization To Manage Virtual Asset Discretionary Accounts For Professional Investors

In Brief HashKey Capital has received SFC approval to offer discretionary account management for virtual assets to professional investors in Hong Kong.

Blockchain-focused global venture capital firm HashKey Capital announced that it has received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to expand its services. Under its existing Type 9 license, the firm is now authorized to offer discretionary account management for virtual assets (VA) to professional investors.

With this regulatory approval, HashKey Capital can actively manage investment portfolios on behalf of clients, making strategic investment decisions aligned with their financial objectives. The firm will provide access to curated investment products, including spot cryptocurrency holdings and derivatives, across a selection of pre-approved exchanges.

HashKey Capital is one of the few fund managers authorized by the SFC to provide discretionary account management services for virtual assets. This approval allows the firm to offer professional investors a comprehensive, end-to-end investment management experience covering every stage of the investment process.

Investors have the flexibility to choose from HashKey Capital’s pre-structured investment strategies or collaborate with the firm to create fully customized investment mandates. These can encompass traditional spot investments as well as advanced financial solutions, including over-the-counter (OTC) trading, derivatives, and staking. By securing authorization to manage discretionary accounts across multiple exchanges, HashKey Capital ensures that investors are not limited to a single platform. Instead, they can access a curated selection of trading venues, each chosen for its strong security measures, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency.

Once an investment strategy is finalized, HashKey Capital oversees its full execution. This includes discretionary asset allocation, buying and selling, portfolio monitoring, rebalancing, and comprehensive reporting. By managing these aspects on behalf of investors, the firm enables clients to remain focused on their broader financial objectives with confidence.

Through its structured discretionary account management framework, HashKey Capital provides professional investors with an efficient way to gain exposure to virtual assets while maintaining a strong emphasis on risk management and regulatory compliance.

HashKey Capital Empowers Confident Investment In Evolving Virtual Asset Markets

Discretionary account management is not only a strategic service but also aligns with Hong Kong’s broader ambition to establish itself as a leading hub for virtual assets in the Asia-Pacific region. While the city has introduced one of the most progressive regulatory frameworks for cryptocurrencies, certain investment products—such as OTC trading and derivatives—remain in a phase of regulatory development due to the sector’s complexity and fast evolution.

In this context, HashKey Capital’s authorization to offer discretionary account management provides advantages. The firm is well-positioned to help professional investors navigate these emerging investment opportunities while regulatory authorities, including the SFC, continue refining guidelines. By bridging this gap, HashKey Capital enables investors to engage with virtual asset markets confidently, even as the regulatory landscape continues to evolve.

