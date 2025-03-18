en en
News Report Technology
March 18, 2025

HashKey Capital Secures Type 1 License From SFC, Expanding Crypto Accessibility In Hong Kong

Alisa Davidson
Published: March 18, 2025 at 11:19 am Updated: March 18, 2025 at 11:19 am
In Brief

HashKey Capital announced the acquisition of a Type 1 license from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, expanding its regulated capabilities under the SFC.

Global venture capital firm focused on blockchain, HashKey Capital announced the acquisition of a Type 1 license from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), expanding its regulated capabilities under the SFC.

The firm already holds a Type 9 license, allowing it to offer asset management products to both retail and institutional clients. Recently, HashKey Capital received approval to offer discretionary account management for virtual assets (VA) under this same license. In addition, HashKey Capital obtained a Type 4 license in May of the previous year, permitting the firm to provide securities and virtual asset investment advisory services.

With the new Type 1 license, HashKey Capital is now authorized to offer brokerage services to both retail and professional investors, as well as market and distribute funds and structured products, including those related to virtual assets.

With New License, HashKey Capital To Offer Market Access, Investment Funds, And Structured Products

HashKey Capital’s new offerings can be grouped into three primary categories.

The company now provides market access by offering brokerage services to two types of clients: traditional finance (TradFi) clients seeking access to cryptocurrency exchanges and crypto-native clients looking for brokers. It is important to note that HashKey Capital will not hold custodianship over any client assets in this arrangement.

HashKey Capital is expanding its investment fund options. In addition to the HashKey FTSE Digital Asset Top 20 Index Fund and its two exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the firm can now offer clients access to various quantitative strategies. These strategies include arbitrage trading, commodity trading advisory (CTA), market-neutral strategies, and trend-following approaches.

Furthermore, HashKey Capital now offers a range of structured products. These include principal-protected solutions, yield enhancement products, binary options, dual-currency offerings, and other advanced investment strategies.

These new offerings are designed to serve investors with a wide array of goals, such as capital preservation and hedging, and they are suitable for a diverse group of investors. In addition to retail and institutional clients, HashKey Capital believes these offerings will appeal to distribution channels, family offices, and even organizations new to the cryptocurrency space, such as insurance companies or endowments.

This development further contributes to the growth of HashKey Capital’s operations in Hong Kong. Recently, the firm received approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to provide discretionary account management services for virtual assets (VA) to professional investors.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance.

