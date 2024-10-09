Hashflow Releases Exchange OS, Enabling Users To Prove Transactions On-Chain

In Brief Hashflow launches Exchange OS, a ZK settlement layer which uses Risc Zero’s ZK prover and Celestia to prove off-chain transactions on-chain.

Multichain decentralized exchange (DEX) Hashflow announced the launch of its Exchange OS (xOS), a universal zero-knowledge (ZK) settlement layer that allows for making any exchange provable. It utilizes Risc Zero‘s ZK prover combined with Celestia‘s technology to prove off-chain transactions on-chain.

Celestia ensures that all data required for verifying and executing trades is readily available and accessible, while RISC Zero supplies the computational capacity to create ZK proofs. Notably, Hashflow intends to incorporate additional ZK provers and data availability layers in the future, providing application developers with greater flexibility and reducing costs for users.

According to Hashflow, the current exchange design centralizes risk, forcing users to trust platforms without the ability to independently verify their operations. In contrast, provable exchanges address this issue by separating the settlement layer from the service layer.

By doing so, exchange operators can optimize user experience while enabling independent verification of key exchange operations. This capability can help prevent failures similar to the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange in 2022, according to the project.

Introducing Exchange OS (xOS) — the universal ZK settlement layer that makes any exchange Provable.

xOS leverages @RiscZero's ZK prover with @CelestiaOrg underneath to prove off-chain transactions on-chain. pic.twitter.com/ujJYdXUWkO — hashflow (@hashflow) October 8, 2024

xOS prioritizes user safety by giving individuals control over their assets. When users onboard an exchange utilizing xOS, the process occurs on-chain. Moreover, users have the freedom to exit whenever they choose without needing permission from the exchange.

Additionally, xOS promotes transparency by allowing users to verify on-chain whether the exchange possesses the assets it claims to hold. Meanwhile, the design of xOS aims to provide a high-performance trading experience akin to order-book style exchanges—fast, responsive, and scalable.

Hashflow And Barter Introduce Aggregator+ For Sourcing Liquidity From Leading DeFi DEXs

Hashflow DEX allows users to trade across leading blockchains, including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Solana, and more, without the need for bridging. It employs an off-chain Request for Quote (RFQ) model to deliver optimal prices directly from professional market makers. If a better quote is available on-chain, Hashflow automatically executes the trade at that price.

Recently, the platform introduced Aggregator+, enhancing its ability to source liquidity from leading DEXs across the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, including Uniswap, Sushiswap, and others. To support Aggregator+, Hashflow has partnered with Barter, a solver which integrates its liquidity aggregation technology with Hashflow’s smart order routing (SOR).

