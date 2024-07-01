Hacker Houses to High-Level Summits: Brussels’ July Calendar Packed with Web3 Events for Every Crypto Enthusiast

by Viktoriia Palchik by Anastasiia O

In Brief Kicking off today, Brussels hosts a series of exciting summer tech conferences, including Hack Seasons Brussels on July 7, followed by side events like EthCC, Starknet Hacker House, Staking Day, zkSync meetup, and others in the coming two weeks.

A series of exciting summer tech conferences kicks off in Brussels today. Among them, on July 7, Mpost will host its own technological conference – Hack Seasons Brussels.

This one-day conference features two tracks filled with panel discussions, tech talks, and workshops on topics like Zero Knowledge, L2, Modular Blockchains, and DePIN. With over 1,500 attendees expected, it’s the perfect opportunity to learn from industry titans and network with fellow blockchain enthusiasts.

Within two weeks, you’ll also be able to attend various side events such as EthCC, Starknet Hacker House, Staking Day, the zkSync meetup, and many others. Let’s take a closer look at them.

June 28 – July 4, 2024, Location to be announced upon registration, Brussels

The PSE Hacker House offers a unique seven-day immersive experience for talented developers and cryptography enthusiasts. Participants will collaborate on groundbreaking projects like Anon Aadhaar and WAX, diving deep into advanced cryptographic techniques such as zero-knowledge proofs and BLS signatures. This event provides hands-on experience, expert-led workshops, and direct access to industry pioneers, all aimed at pushing the boundaries of programmable cryptography and creating real-world impact.

July 3-8, 2024, Brussels

Fleek’s five-day Hacker House is a developer-focused event offering a blend of technical sessions, networking opportunities, and hands-on building. Participants can compete for $10,000 in bounties while learning about Fleek’s edge-optimized, on-chain cloud platform. The event features workshops on building scalable decentralized applications, talks by founders and core engineers, and comfortable accommodations with all amenities provided. It’s an excellent opportunity for advanced engineers to explore and integrate Fleek’s edge computing capabilities into innovative projects.

July 3-6, 2024, Penta Hotel Brussels City Centre, Brussels

The Starknet Hacker House offers a unique “walk-in” experience for those interested in observing the hacking process without directly participating. Visitors can relax, work, and watch teams of hackers in action, providing a firsthand look at the creative process behind blockchain development. This event also presents an opportunity to meet and interact with Starknet Foundation staff, making it an excellent networking opportunity for those interested in the Starknet ecosystem.

July 4, 2024, Silversquare Bailli – Coworking space, Brussels

Account Abstraction is the topic of discussion at this official zkSync event in Belgium for the second time. The event, which features developer relations specialist Estevan Vilar, promises an interactive evening within the zkSync ecosystem. A keynote address, a Q&A session, and lots of networking chances are all on the schedule. For individuals who want to learn more about zkSync’s technology and network with other like-minded members of the Belgian Web3 community, this event is perfect.

July 6, 2024, Art & History Museum, Brussels

Explore the intersection of AI and blockchain at the second Open Source AI Summit. Co-hosted by NEAR Protocol, this event brings together brilliant minds like Illia Polosukhin and Alexander Hicks to discuss user-owned AI, formal verification, and the future of AI in the Web3 space. With a diverse lineup of speakers and thought-provoking content, this summit promises to expand your understanding of open-source AI.

July 7, 2024, Location to be announced upon registration, Etterbeek, Brussels

Immerse yourself in the world of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) at the inaugural depin:con. Co-hosted by Acurast, peaq, and U2U Network, this event brings together leading minds in the DePIN space for talks, networking, and insights into the latest breakthroughs. Held at the iconic “Maison Du Bois” venue, it’s a must-attend for anyone interested in the future of decentralized infrastructure.

July 8-11, 2024, The Square, Brussels

The biggest yearly Ethereum event in Europe, the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC), will take place in 2024 in The Square in Brussels. Speakers on the program for the event include Andy Zhou of BlockSec & Zhejiang University, Louis Guthmann of Starkware, Arjun Bhuptani of Connext, S.Y. Lee of Story Protocol, Arthur Breitman of Tezos, Illia Polosukhin of NEAR Foundation, Andy Zhou of OpenZeppelin, Victor Charpiat of Kramer Levin, and Thomas Bertani of Cross-chain Alliance.

July 8, 2024, Les Ateliers des Tanneurs, Brussels

Come to this interesting event, presented by Encode, and immerse yourself in the intersection of AI and Web3. There will be a ton of panels, keynote speeches, and networking opportunities throughout the day that cover anything from consumer AI applications to the future of decentralized AI. This conference provides insightful information and opportunities for networking in the quickly developing subject of Web3 and AI, regardless of experience level or level of curiosity.

July 8, 2024, TRACK, Schaerbeek

Attend Multichain Day to learn more about the realm of cross-chain growth and interoperability. This event brings together major projects and thought leaders in the multichain ecosystem with keynotes, discussions, and networking opportunities. Presenting partners such as Pyth Network, Wormhole, and Arcium will provide you with insightful information about the direction of blockchain interoperability.

July 8, 2024, Location to be announced upon registration, Brussels

Get ready for “A Brussels Degens’ Delight” at the LSDFI Summit! This electrifying event focuses on Liquid Staking and Liquid Restaking, featuring explosive panels with industry pros and keynotes that promise to reveal the secrets of DeFi’s success. With free drinks, food, and unconventional networking games like axe throwing, this summit offers a unique and exciting DeFi experience.

July 8, 2024, Voyage Waypoint Brussels, Rue du Canal 12

Kick off your EthCC experience with the opening of Linea Voyage Waypoint. This vibrant gathering offers food, drinks, and good vibes, along with the opportunity to collect 100 LXP for attendees. With an opening speech by the Head of Linea and DJ sets throughout the night, it’s the perfect way to start your EthCC journey and connect with the Linea ecosystem.

July 9, 2024, Les Ateliers des Tanneurs, Brussels

Join Encode and Puffer for a deep dive into the world of restaking. This event features workshops and keynote sessions led by industry experts, including notable speakers like Vitalik Buterin and Balaji Srinivasan. With a comprehensive agenda covering topics from ZK co-processors to the future of restaking, this day promises to be both educational and inspiring for anyone interested in the cutting edge of blockchain technology.

July 9, 2024, La Tricoterie, Brussels

Take a break from the digital world at Scroll’s first-ever #AnalogEvent. Set in a Secret Garden theme, this unique gathering offers free drinks, fun games, and great music in an open floor plan. Don’t miss the roast of Toghrul Maharramov at 7 PM, and be sure to arrive early as capacity is limited for this refreshing twist on the typical tech conference.

July 9, 2024, Location to be announced upon registration, Brussels

Explore the depths of encryption at ETHCC’s 2nd Encryption Day. Experts in ZK, FHE, and MPC within the Ethereum ecosystem come together for this special developer event. Cutting-edge insights into the future of encryption in blockchain technology are promised by this event, which features speakers including Tarun Chitra from Gauntlet and Justin Drake from the ETH Foundation.

July 10, 2024, Location to be announced upon registration, Brussels

Experience the world of rollups at ROLLUP DAY, which is presented by AltLayer. Vitalik Buterin and Balaji Srinivasan are among the distinguished speakers in the program, which covers a wide range of subjects, from ZK coprocessors to restaking. This day provides an in-depth examination of the most recent advancements in roll-up technology and its effects on the blockchain ecosystem through panels, keynote addresses, and fireside chats.

July 10-11, 2024, The EGG Brussels, Rue Bara 175, Brussels

Learn about the Starknet ecosystem firsthand at this comprehensive two-day event. StarknetCC offers programmer lectures, seminars, and updates from leading ecosystem projects, together with a comprehensive grasp of Starknet architecture. This meeting is perfect for anybody who is interested in the advances of the Starknet solutions and how they are assisting in the scaling of Ethereum.

July 10, 2024, Radisson Collection Hotel, Grand Place Brussels

Explore the cutting edge of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) and decentralized computing at DePIN Day Brussels. This event features keynotes and panel discussions on topics like multi-party computation, decentralized RPC, and capacity rewards. With speakers from industry leaders like Fluence, Multicoin Capital, and Filecoin Foundation, it’s a must-attend for anyone interested in the future of decentralized infrastructure.

July 10, 2024, La Fabrique en Ville, Brussels

Attend the fourth Infra Gardens, the ultimate gathering place for infrastructure developers and blockchain ecosystems. This web3 industry gathering brings together developers, builders, and entrepreneurs in the magnificent La Fabrique en Ville. This is a fantastic opportunity to network, gain knowledge, and discuss web3 infrastructure futures while enjoying Belgian food and drinks in a lovely setting, with a focus on cross-chain infrastructure projects.

