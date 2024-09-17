Hack Seasons Singapore Assembles Leading Visionaries and Industry Experts to Shape the Future of Web3 Technology

In Brief The Hack Seasons Conference in Singapore will feature speakers from Animoca Brands, Filecoin, Aethir, 1inch, Sandbox, and other tech giants, showcasing their expertise in blockchain gaming, decentralized finance, and immersive metaverse experiences.

The upcoming Hack Seasons Conference in Singapore is set to feature an impressive lineup of speakers, each contributing their unique perspectives and expertise to the event.

Among the notable figures are Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman of Animoca Brands, a leader in blockchain gaming and digital property rights; Clara Tsao, Founding Officer of Filecoin, who has deep expertise in advancing decentralized storage solutions; and Mark Rydon, Co-founder of Aethir, whose innovative approach is democratizing access to high-performance computing for AI and gaming companies globally.

Joining this esteemed group are industry leaders such as Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder of 1inch, whose work in decentralized finance has revolutionized token swaps, and Sébastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of Sandbox, who is at the forefront of creating immersive metaverse experiences.

Other distinguished speakers sharing their insights include Trevor Owens, Managing Partner at Bitcoin Frontier Fund; Ciara Sun, Founder and Managing Partner at C^2 Ventures; Scott Sigel, COO of Helium; and Nader Dabit, Director of DevRel at EigenLayer.

Let’s take a look at some of the conference’s top speakers!

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Yat Siu is the chairman of Animoca Brands, a company that develops games and apps. He is a well-known investor and entrepreneur who has been instrumental in starting innovative companies in the gaming and technology industries.

He established Outblaze, a business that specializes in social media, online gaming, and communication software, in 1998. He turned the company’s focus to gaming when it was sold to IBM in 2009 for its messaging division. Yat Siu has contributed to the creation of well-known games like Crazy Defense Heroes and The Sandbox with Animoca.

Yat Siu is engaged in the arts and education in addition to business. He is on the advisory board of Bafta, a board member of the Asian Youth Orchestra, and a director of the Dalton Foundation, which runs the Dalton School Hong Kong.

Sébastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO, Sandbox

Co-founder and chief operating officer Sébastien Borget is behind The Sandbox, a decentralized metaverse where users can design, play, own, control, and profit from their virtual creations utilizing NFTs and SAND, the platform’s primary utility currency. Under his direction, The Sandbox has developed into a well-liked hangout for gamers and digital artists, supporting a thriving community.

In 2020, Sébastien also became president of the Blockchain Game Alliance, a nonprofit with 500 influential members from all sectors of the business. The alliance’s primary goals are to advance blockchain technology in the gaming industry and to push for its expansion and adoption.

Mark Rydon, Co-founder, Aethir

Prior to starting Aethir, Rydon worked as a civil engineer for Bechtel Corporation, holding a number of roles in marine construction and environmental coordination. In addition to his work at Aethir, Rydon’s entrepreneurial enthusiasm and diverse interests are evident in the rugby clubs he founded in Beijing and Shenzhen.

Rydon is in charge of the company’s efforts to provide more people access to cutting-edge gear so that AI and gaming companies may service billions of clients globally, including those in developing countries. The expansion and prosperity of Aethir have been predominantly ascribed to Rydon’s outlook on a fairer technological terrain and his proficiency in decentralized cloud technology.

Charlie Hu, Co-founder, Bitlayer Labs

Charlie has a strong enthusiasm for decentralized technology platforms and applications, particularly Web3, and their future. He is aggressively pushing for wider usage of Web3 technologies and growing the Polygon ecosystem.

Charlie has effectively established ecosystems and pushed innovation. He specializes in growth marketing, technology-driven innovation, and community development. In order to promote the community, he has planned many Meetup and Hackathon events with the goal of encouraging cooperation and the development of tech-related content.

Charlie has also coordinated big events like ThingsCon Shanghai and TEDxHangzhou. He is a part of the World Economic Forum’s Global Shaper Beijing Hub. His dedication to leadership and creativity is demonstrated by the fact that he is a graduate of the Aspire Academy Harvard leadership program, Google Launchpad Amsterdam, and Google Design Sprint China.

Among other notable speakers:

Erhan Korhaliller, Founder and CEO, EAK Digital

BMAN, Co-founder, ABCDE

Jenny, VP of Investments, Animoca Brands

Jonathan Gill, Senior Tokenisation Director, Hashkey Group

Tony Gu Tao, Founding Partner, NGC Ventures

Lomesh Dutta, VP of Growth, Internet Computer

Clara Tsao, Founding Officer, Filecoin

Anil Murty, VP of Engineering, Akash Network

Ron Bodkin, Co-founder and CEO, Theoriq

Yannik Schrade, CEO & Co-Founder, Arcium

Trevor Owens, Managing Partner, Bitcoin Frontier Fund

Rena Shah, COO, Leather / Trust Machines

Joshua Kriger, Co-founder / Co-host, Edge of NFT

Wego, Co-founder, TONX

Dazzle Lee, Ecosystem Lead, CARV Banana

Gleb Kostarev, CEO, Blum

Sergej Kunz, Co-Founder, 1inch

Jay Len, Principal, Gate.io

Lennix Lai, Global Chief Commercial Officer, OKX

Vugar Usi Zade, COO, Bitget

Ciara Sun, Founder and Managing Partner, C^2 Ventures

Antonio Senatore, CTO, VeChain

Vadim Krekotin, Founding Partner, Cryptomeria Capital

Alex Mukhin, Co-founder, Satoshi Universe

Sebastien, CEO and Co-founder, Sophon

Paul Delio, Chief Business Officer, CARV

Scott Sigel, COO, Helium

Shuhei Mise, CEO, AnimeChain

Jesse Eisses, Co-founder, Nosana

Jakov Buratovic, Master of DeFi, Lido

Nader Dabit, Director of DevRel, EigenLayer

Rok Kopp, Co-Founder, Ether.fi

Colin Verhaegen, Head of Sales, APAC, Kiln

