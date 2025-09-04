H1 2025 Report: Paybis’ 82% B2B Share And Maturing Retail Behavior

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Ana To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief Paybis’ H1 2025 report shows institutional activity surpassing retail for the first time, with B2B flows at 82% and global on-ramps evolving into regulated financial infrastructure.

Global cryptocurrency exchange Paybis released its H1 2025 On-Ramp Performance Report, highlighting that institutional activity accounted for 63% of total volume, overtaking retail participation for the first time. The report positions on-ramps not as speculative tools but as payment infrastructure underpinned by regulated frameworks, bank-level compliance, and API-based distribution.

The primary development is the institutional transition, where treasury conversions, liquidity provisioning, and payroll corridors now lead transaction flows that were previously dominated by retail. At the same time, regulatory structures are becoming more defined. In Europe, the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation has advanced from planning to full implementation, with e-money and asset-referenced token rules effective since June 30th, and crypto-asset service provider requirements active from December 30th, creating a passportable model that non-EU providers are beginning to replicate to maintain cross-border accessibility under ESMA guidance and transitional schedules.

Unlike the previous bull cycle that leaned heavily on card payments, growth in H1 2025 has been driven by account-to-account networks. In the European Union, the Instant Payments Regulation mandates that euro credit transfers settle within seconds, with SEPA Instant becoming the primary corridor for compliant providers. In the United States, Fedwire and same-day ACH facilitate higher-value transfers, while in India and Brazil, UPI and Pix have achieved widespread adoption. A notable development came on June 16th, when Pix introduced Pix Automático, a recurring-payment feature designed to support subscriptions and bill payments at low cost.

Paybis Reports 74% Of Retail Users Choose Self-Custody, B2B Flows Reach 82% Of Volume

The report also indicates that 74% of new retail users now prefer self-custody over exchange deposits, marking a structural step forward as wallets improve in usability and regulatory alignment. On the institutional front, corporations have reduced onboarding times and incorporated OTC and payment workflows directly into treasury operations, shifting stablecoin conversions into a standard financial process rather than an occasional trading activity.

Business-to-business flows through Paybis accounted for 82% of transaction volume in H1 2025, aligning with the broader market trend toward enterprise applications and regulated money transfers across MiCA-compliant channels and real-time banking systems.

Enterprise-level requirements are increasingly shaping operational standards, with demands for fast settlement into self-custody, transparent attestations, and diverse stablecoin options becoming essential. In the United States, Paybis points to the GENIUS Act, enacted on July 18th, which introduced the first federal framework for payment stablecoins, mandating full reserve backing and regular disclosures. This legislation is accelerating institutional confidence in tokenized cash and reinforcing the shift toward regulated adoption.

“In just a few years, on-ramps have evolved from a consumer product into regulated infrastructure,” said Innokenty Isers, Founder and CEO of Paybis, in a written statement. “The data is clear: real-time bank rails are replacing cards for high-value flows, MiCA has become a practical blueprint for cross-border access, and institutions are using stablecoins as operating cash rather than trading chips. The next phase is about depth—faster onboarding, stronger attestations, and seamless payouts to self-custody—so every treasury team can treat on-ramps like any other payment utility,” he added.

The report highlights that the overall trajectory is consistent across global regions. In Europe, regulatory clarity has shifted volumes toward euro-denominated instant transfers, while in the United States, the introduction of a federal framework for payment stablecoins has set a new baseline for compliance and adoption. At the same time, large-scale domestic systems in India and Brazil continue to demonstrate that instant, account-to-account networks can rival card-based payments in convenience while offering lower costs and reduced settlement risk. As these developments come together, the on-ramp sector is beginning to resemble less a trading interface and more an integrated layer of financial infrastructure that connects traditional bank money with digital assets—regulated, programmable, and increasingly seamless from the perspective of the end user.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson