Bridging The Gap Between Web2 And Web3: Paybis’ Approach To User Experience

In Brief Paybis is working to simplify Web3 onboarding for mainstream users by offering instant check-in solutions and fiat-to-crypto infrastructure, aiming to bridge the gap between Web2 usability and Web3 functionality.

Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer at Paybis, Konstantin Vasilenko, shared how his platform focuses on streamlining user onboarding to Web3 and supporting broader cryptocurrency adoption during the Hack Seasons Conference in Cannes.

Paybis offers solutions designed to enhance the compatibility of Web3 projects, making it easier for them to attract and onboard a wider user base.

While the cryptocurrency industry is still in its early stages compared to sectors like the internet or e-commerce, Web2 companies have had time to refine their user interfaces and user experiences to optimize customer conversion. In contrast, many Web3 projects are still heavily focused on technical development and may lack the same level of UI/UX maturity. As a result, developers across the Web3 space are independently attempting to create interfaces that simplify the user experience.

Within the Web3 developer community, there is often a strong focus on users who are already familiar with the space, while users from the Web2 environment—many of whom find cryptocurrency unfamiliar and complex—are frequently overlooked. For these users, taking the initial step into Web3 remains one of the most challenging aspects, highlights Konstantin Vasilenko.

“What we are trying to do, and what we observe in the market, is to make it as easy as buying sneakers online with an Apple Pay account. As soon as we reach that level of experience, we expect to see many more Web2 users transitioning into Web3,” he explained.

However, certain projects have already implemented methods that enable fast user onboarding into Web3 environments.

“This is what we are trying to do. We are one of the few companies bringing this solution to the market and working to make it easier for Web3 projects to onboard more Web2 users through Apple Pay and Google Pay instant check-in accounts. It’s similar to the experience of onboarding to an online platform using Apple Pay, where you don’t need to enter your email, name, card details, address, or anything else—you just click one button, double-click on your phone, and your order is placed. In our case, within two minutes, the crypto is deposited into your wallet,” said Konstantin Vasilenko.

“So, the solutions already exist. The issue, as I see it, is that many Web3 projects remain focused on existing Web3 users. The goal is to shift this paradigm by encouraging Web3 projects to use the Paybis solution and design UI/UX experiences that are more accessible and understandable for Web2 users,” he added.

Simplifying Web3 Onboarding: How Paybis Streamlines Instant Check-In Integration For Seamless Crypto Access

The implementation of instant check-in accounts within Web3 environments presents certain challenges. A common perception is that integrating an on-ramp provider or fiat gateway is inherently complex, requiring attention to fiat transactions, KYC processes, legal considerations, compliance, and licensing. However, solutions such as Paybis aim to simplify this by offering an all-in-one package. It can be embedded directly into Web3 projects as an application, with Paybis managing the full process—including fiat payments, KYC procedures, cryptocurrency liquidity sourcing, and delivery to the end user.

“We are like a 150-person company just trying to make one feature very easy. You know, to make crypto a one-click experience, it takes a 150-person team. It’s like in Formula One—two cars are on the race track, but there’s a thousand-person company behind them making sure those cars can complete a one-hour race. It’s exactly the same with us,” compared Konstantin Vasilenko.

“But in reality, it only takes about five minutes during a workshop to demonstrate how we can, for example, place a small button on an existing website or app—it’s literally five minutes,” the expert added.

Regulatory Evolution To Fuel Institutional Trust And Accelerate Crypto Adoption

Over the past five years, one of the key drivers of broader cryptocurrency adoption has been the introduction of regulatory frameworks. Five years ago, there were limited or no clear regulations in regions such as Europe and the United States, says the speaker. As a result, many individuals—particularly from institutional backgrounds—were skeptical about Bitcoin, often perceiving it as a potential scam. However, as regulatory environments have become more structured, stable, and credible, there has been a notable increase in participation from traditional finance and institutional investors. The presence of licensed entities, regulated investment funds, and even some US states holding Bitcoin reserves has helped shift public perception. Regulatory oversight contributes to greater consumer protection and fosters trust, as users are more likely to feel secure when engaging with platforms that comply with established legal and financial standards.

Of course, regulatory frameworks are still evolving and working to catch up with the pace of innovation in the industry, which remains ahead. This ongoing development is expected to support the sector by providing clearer guidelines and fostering broader adoption.

“I think in the next three to five years, regulations will become even better for us. The job of ensuring compliance will become more difficult, but at the same time, more people will enter the crypto space because there will be greater understanding that it is safe, and the taxes paid go to authorities who ensure that companies and the people operating them do so correctly,” Konstantin Vasilenko concluded.

